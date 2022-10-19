Wahoo wins slugfest with Bearcats at State Tournament

HASTINGS- For the second year in a row, The Wahoo Softball Team squared off with Scottsbluff in the first round at the Class B State Softball Tournament at Smith Softball Complex in Hastings on Oct. 13. It was a game that went down to the wire, with the Warriors winning in a walk-off 14-13.

“It was a super tight strike zone and we knew were going to have to outhit them to win,” Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen said. “We just continued to fight that whole game and we outhit them quite a bit. Defensively, we didn’t play very solid, but they just believed in themselves every time we faced adversity.”

Out of the gate, the Bearcats were able to strike first with two runs in the top of the first inning on a home run to center. The Warriors answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second.

With one out, Lilly Harris singled to right field. That was followed up by Maddie Snyder crushing a home run to left field to tie the game.

After reaching base on a single to left field, Adelia Dunlap got to third on an error during the same play. Driving her in with a sacrifice fly to center was Autumn Iversen which gave Wahoo a 3-2 lead.

With the score tied at three apiece in the third inning, the Warriors continued to put the pressure on Scottsbluff with a pair of singles from Sidney Smart and Jaiden Swanson with no outs. Both would score on a bunt from Lana Hitz which put Wahoo up by two runs at 5-3.

The edge for the Warriors was increased to four runs in the fourth when Sidney Smart hit her second two run homer of the game for Wahoo.

Despite being down, the Bearcats were definitely not out of the game yet. They scratched across three in the fifth and two in the sixth to go up 8-7.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Warriors put themselves in a good position to score with singles by Smart and Swanson. With the runners on second and third and one out, Ava Lausterer put Wahoo back in front with a single to right field that scored two runs.

The lead for the Warriors was pushed out to 11-8 after Dunlap singled to right field driving in both Lausterer and Harris.

A worst-case scenario played out for Wahoo in the top of the seventh when they walked the bases loaded and then hit a batter to pull the Bearcats within two with no outs. Before the at-bat was said and done, Scottsbluff scored two with a single and another on a wild pitch to go up 13-11.

With one last chance to make up the deficit, the Warriors got off to a great start with a double to left field by Harper Hancock. Later in the inning, Hancock scored from third when Swanson hit a sac fly to left field trimming the Bearcats lead to 13-12.

Next up was Lanta Hitz who hit a fly ball to left field. The Scottsbluff outfielder would drop the ball allowing her to get the second.

For the second inning in a row, Lausterer came up big with her bat with a single to right field that tied the game.

Two batters later, Snyder hit a grounder to the shortstop where an error was made. This allowed Lausterer to get home from third and gave Wahoo a come from behind victory.

In the hitting category, the Warriors were deadly with 20 hits compared to just seven for the Bearcats. The big issue for Wahoo that kept Scottsbluff in the game was the hit by pitches and the 12 walks that were surrendered.

Putting the team on her back was Lausterer with three hits and three runs batted in. Smart, Snyder and Dunlap all had multiple hits and two RBIs and Lanta Hitz, Swanson and Iversen had one run batted in.

Starting the game and going one inning with two earned runs given up was Swanson. In relief, Iversen pitched six innings, gave up eight earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

With the win, Wahoo moved into the quarterfinals on Oct. 14 against Northwest.