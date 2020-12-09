Wahoo Utilities, Chamber host first local holiday lighting contest in recent history

WAHOO – Take a tour of Wahoo to view the fun and festive ways residents decorate their homes for Christmas as the 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest gets underway.

This is the first residential lighting contest to be held in recent history, according to Theresa Klein, executive director of the Chamber

“It’s really an opportunity for families and people to get out, drive around and enjoy the holiday lights. We’d love their participation,” Klein added.

The Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and the Wahoo Utilities Department are sponsoring this annual contest. Prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getters in each category – Clark Griswold (tacky and wacky), Holiday Festive and People’s Choice.

Sponsors will judge the Clark Griswold and Holiday Festive categories, while the public is invited to vote for the People’s Choice.

“Vote for your overall favorite,” said Klein.

Votes for People’s Choice can dropped off at the Wahoo Utilities drop box at City Hall or the Chamber office or emailed to wahoochamber@gmail.com. Voting can also be done via the Chamber’s Facebook page. Photos will be posted there. Votes must be turned in by Dec. 24 at 12 p.m. Winners will be announced in the Dec. 30 issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.

This year’s contestants are the following: 1673 County Road J, 818 North Elm Street, 1 Fairway Drive, 310 West 10th Street, 29 Club Circle, 31 Club Circle, 243 West Third Street, 315 West 13th Street, 1359 North Broadway St., 3638 Browning Drive, 1545 North Locust Street and 649 West Second Street.