Wahoo school board narrowing down project details

Board must fit $50 million plan into $40.5 million budget

WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education has begun the difficult the task of trying to fit a $50 million project into a $40 million budget.

At a special school board meeting Monday night, the board began tweaking the master plan provided by BVH Architecture to approve a concept for a building project that will address space issues caused by enrollment growth.

Cleveland Reeves, architect principal for BVH, said they provided concepts for renovation and new construction at the elementary and middle school/high school buildings.

BVH also created a master plan to make the overall campus more functional by doing a facilities audit and gathering information about the campus, said Matt Wegener, BVH architect/associate principal.

The master plan includes just over $50 million worth of projects, but the amount available is $40.5 million, Reeves said. Available funding includes $30 million that would be financed through an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2, $9.5 million available in the school district’s special building fund and $1 million from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds set aside by Congress for schools.

Superintendent Brandon Lavaley asked the school board members to identify the projects that are most needed at this time. He then compiled their priority lists and learned that the priorities haven’t changed since the district attempted a bond issue in 2018.

“It’s nothing new,” he said. “It’s the exact same stuff we talked about up front. It’s good that that’s carried through because the priorities of the board haven’t changed. It’s just finding a way to make things fit.”

The board originally assigned classroom addition and cafeteria expansion at the middle/high school to priority A, HVAC remodel at both schools was listed as priority B and expanding parking and enhancement of the career technical education (CTE) facilities fell to the priority C list.

The board then began looking at each priority item, and in doing so, some priorities shifted. During the discussion, which lasted more than an hour, it was determined that the HVAC issues are top priority, as some parts of the system are not functional, according to Eric Sherman with Specialized Engineering Solutions.

The cafeteria expansion at the middle/high school remained high on the list. Reeves said BVH representatives were present during lunch hour and noted the congestion that occurs.

The discussion also determined that the CTE upgrade may have to move up on the list. The current facility is in a metal building that is “at the end of its life span,” Reeves said. The projected plan is to take out about one-third of the building and repurpose the rest of the structure.

Reeves said CTE is the fastest growing area of education.

“It can’t be priority C,” said Board Member Rob Brigham.

Reeves said they will run a couple of scenarios to bring CTE back up on the list.

“It’s good to know CTE is a ‘gotta have,’” he said.

Representatives from MCL Construction, the company hired to operate as the construction manager at risk for the project, had grim news about construction prices.

Jay Potter, MCL Construction’s pre-construction manager, said cost escalations are much higher than in previous years.

Normally, construction costs rise about 3 to 3.5% each year, Potter said. Between July 2020 and July 2021, prices rose 15.8%.

“That’s 12% over what we would historically see,” he said.

Unfortunately, that trend does not look to change. They estimate in the next six to 18 months, prices will jump another 6%.

“We are seeing these costs continue to climb,” Potter said.

Board Member Mike Hancock questioned how many years this project would buy the district in terms of growth.

Lavaley said based on an estimated 1.5% growth in enrollment each year, the district would be safe for some time.

“This would allow us about that 15 to 20 year window,” he said.

Board Member Renee Feilmeier noted that making these decisions to narrow the project into the allotted budget will not be easy.

“We need everything on that list,” she said.

Reeves said the board will have to scrutinize what happens in all areas of the school facilities to narrow the project down to $40.5 million.

“ It comes down to hard decisions,” Reeves said.

The board approved its list of priorities for the project, and also authorized Lavaley to negotiate the design agreement for the project. They also approved a topographic survey by Olsson Associates not to exceed $27,500.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.