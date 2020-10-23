 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Monday, Oct. 12

4 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation.

5:40 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.

10:20 a.m., Officer issued handgun permit at department.

10:25 a.m., Officer issued handgun permit at department.

11:49 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 1200 block of Garrett Ave.

2:10 p.m., Officer requested records check at department.

3:11 p.m., Officer responded to report of an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.

8:00 p.m., Officer responded a traffic complaint, 1700 block of N. Chestnut St.

9:15 p.m., Officer performed vacation/security check.

9:20 p.m., Officer investigated report of an open door/open window, 500 block of N. Broadway.

10:31 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

5:35 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation.

10:55 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1700 block of N. Locust St.

11:15 a.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up.

11:35 a.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up.

11:50 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1500 block of N. Linden St.

2:22 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of Beech St.

2:30 p.m., Officer presented a program

7:27 p.m., Officer investigated report of a vicious dog, 1000 block of W. 10th St.

10:23 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake

10:28 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.

11 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.

11:01 p.m., Officer performed vacation/ security check.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:16 a.m., Officer assisted with HHS intake, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

2:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

6:08 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.

11:23 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from a residence, 600 block of N. Broadway.

11:59 a.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.

7:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an assault, 1700 block of Co Rd J.

10:36 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.

10:52 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency.

Thursday, Oct. 15

1:34 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

4:29 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 109

9:09 a.m., Officer investigated report of an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.

3:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a littering/weed complaint, 700 block of N. Hackberry St.

4:04 p.m., Officer requested an accident report.

4:36 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 200 block of N. Elm St.

7:21 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 200 block of W. Second St.

11:06 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Highway 92.

Friday, Oct. 16

4:22 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 200 block of N. Sycamore St.

7:36 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 300 block of Chestnut St.

11:42 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake

Sunday, Oct. 18

3:34 a.m., Officer performed Welfare check, 700 block of W. Park Dr.

3:41 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Highway 92.

7:18 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 800 block of W. Eighth St.

4:17 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 100 block of W. Fifth St.

