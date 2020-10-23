Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Oct. 12
4 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation.
5:40 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:20 a.m., Officer issued handgun permit at department.
10:25 a.m., Officer issued handgun permit at department.
11:49 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 1200 block of Garrett Ave.
2:10 p.m., Officer requested records check at department.
3:11 p.m., Officer responded to report of an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.
8:00 p.m., Officer responded a traffic complaint, 1700 block of N. Chestnut St.
9:15 p.m., Officer performed vacation/security check.
9:20 p.m., Officer investigated report of an open door/open window, 500 block of N. Broadway.
10:31 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
5:35 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citation.
10:55 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1700 block of N. Locust St.
11:15 a.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up.
11:35 a.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up.
11:50 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1500 block of N. Linden St.
2:22 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of Beech St.
2:30 p.m., Officer presented a program
7:27 p.m., Officer investigated report of a vicious dog, 1000 block of W. 10th St.
10:23 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake
10:28 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.
11 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.
11:01 p.m., Officer performed vacation/ security check.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
1:16 a.m., Officer assisted with HHS intake, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
2:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
6:08 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.
11:23 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from a residence, 600 block of N. Broadway.
11:59 a.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.
7:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an assault, 1700 block of Co Rd J.
10:36 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:52 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency.
Thursday, Oct. 15
1:34 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
4:29 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 109
9:09 a.m., Officer investigated report of an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.
3:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a littering/weed complaint, 700 block of N. Hackberry St.
4:04 p.m., Officer requested an accident report.
4:36 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 200 block of N. Elm St.
7:21 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 200 block of W. Second St.
11:06 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Highway 92.
Friday, Oct. 16
4:22 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 200 block of N. Sycamore St.
7:36 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 300 block of Chestnut St.
11:42 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake
Sunday, Oct. 18
3:34 a.m., Officer performed Welfare check, 700 block of W. Park Dr.
3:41 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Highway 92.
7:18 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 800 block of W. Eighth St.
4:17 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 100 block of W. Fifth St.
