Wahoo Police Log
Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Feb. 22

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

7:20 a.m., Officer investigated an accident involving personal injury, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.

9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.

10:19 a.m., Officer investigated report of a sexual assault

10:49 a.m., Officer issued a warrant, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

1:32 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the department.

1:38 p.m., Officer requested a records check.

3:04 p.m., Officer investigate a report of destruction of property, 800 block of W. 11th St.

5:42 p.m., Officer provided transport to Saunders Medical Center.

8:03 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity, 15th St.

10:57 p.m., Officer investigated report of a domestic disturbance, Fifth St.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

11:28 a.m., Officer presented a program in David City.

5:28 p.m., Officer initiated an investigation, 100 block of W. Fifth St.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

11:09 a.m., Officer requested an accident report.

11:40 a.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter at the department.

1:08 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a weed and litter complaint, County Road 16.

1:38 p.m., Wahoo Rescue dispatched, 1700 block of N. Linden St.

2:56 p.m., Officer provided transport to Saunders Medical Center.

Thursday, Feb. 25

2:37 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

2:44 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

3:16 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 1100 block of N. Beech St.

11:15 a.m., Officer provided an escort, 500 block of W. Eighth St.

3:32 p.m., Officer issued a citation for drug violation, 1000 block of W. Dale Ln.

Friday, Feb. 26

12:15 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:14 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 200 block of W. 12th St.

12:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 100 block of W. 13th St.

1:00 p.m., Officer investigated report of a theft.

1:30 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity.

8:01 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Highway 77.

11:35 p.m., Office investigated a report of suspicious activity, 200 block of E. 18th St.

Saturday, Feb. 27

5:51 a.m., Officer issued an abandoned vehicle citation, Highway 109.

11:55 a.m., Officer assisted with peace keeping, 200 block of Second St.

11:35 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

Sunday, Feb. 28

2:05 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

9:30 a.m., Officer responded to a report of theft from a building.

2:27 p.m., Officer responded to a report of personal harassment, 400 block of W. A St.

