Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Feb. 22
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
7:20 a.m., Officer investigated an accident involving personal injury, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.
9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.
10:19 a.m., Officer investigated report of a sexual assault
10:49 a.m., Officer issued a warrant, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
1:32 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the department.
1:38 p.m., Officer requested a records check.
3:04 p.m., Officer investigate a report of destruction of property, 800 block of W. 11th St.
5:42 p.m., Officer provided transport to Saunders Medical Center.
8:03 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity, 15th St.
10:57 p.m., Officer investigated report of a domestic disturbance, Fifth St.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
11:28 a.m., Officer presented a program in David City.
5:28 p.m., Officer initiated an investigation, 100 block of W. Fifth St.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
11:09 a.m., Officer requested an accident report.
11:40 a.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter at the department.
1:08 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a weed and litter complaint, County Road 16.
1:38 p.m., Wahoo Rescue dispatched, 1700 block of N. Linden St.
2:56 p.m., Officer provided transport to Saunders Medical Center.
Thursday, Feb. 25
2:37 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
2:44 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
3:16 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 1100 block of N. Beech St.
11:15 a.m., Officer provided an escort, 500 block of W. Eighth St.
3:32 p.m., Officer issued a citation for drug violation, 1000 block of W. Dale Ln.
Friday, Feb. 26
12:15 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:14 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 200 block of W. 12th St.
12:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 100 block of W. 13th St.
1:00 p.m., Officer investigated report of a theft.
1:30 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity.
8:01 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Highway 77.
11:35 p.m., Office investigated a report of suspicious activity, 200 block of E. 18th St.
Saturday, Feb. 27
5:51 a.m., Officer issued an abandoned vehicle citation, Highway 109.
11:55 a.m., Officer assisted with peace keeping, 200 block of Second St.
11:35 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Sunday, Feb. 28
2:05 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
9:30 a.m., Officer responded to a report of theft from a building.
2:27 p.m., Officer responded to a report of personal harassment, 400 block of W. A St.