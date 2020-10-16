Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Oct. 5
4:42 a.m., Officer assisted outside agency, 800 Nellie Rd., Ashland.
7:48 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from an auto, 1700 block of N. Laurel St.
1:15 p.m., Officer assisted with a lock out, 800 block of W. 12th St.
5:57 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
9:44 a.m., Officer provided traffic control, 12th St.
2:16 p.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 400 block of N. Broadway.
2:45 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check.
5:03 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1500 block of N. Sycamore St.
9:18 p.m., Officer investigated report of an uncontrollable juvenile, 100 block of W. Sixth St.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
2:47 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 200 block of W. 12th St.
3:41 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1400 block of N. Beech St.
8:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of theft from a residence, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
10:21 a.m., Officer investigated report of an animal complaint, 1400 block of N. Chestnut St.
5:17 p.m., Officer provided traffic control, 500 block of N. Locust St.
5:45 p.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint, 15th St.
9:10 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:29 p.m., Officer investigated report of an open door or window, 500 block of N. Linden St.
Thursday, Oct. 8
8:31 a.m., Officer assisted with lockout, Lake Wanahoo.
4:44 p.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 600 block of N. Broadway St.
9:15 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Friday, Oct. 9
4 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
10:44 a.m., Officer provided an escort, 700 block of Beech St.
5:45 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.
7:11 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1100 block of N. Cottonwood St.
7:56 p.m., Officer investigated report of disturbance, 1500 block of N. Linden St.
9:10 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Saturday, Oct. 10
2 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
5:30 a.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.
6:12 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 23rd St.
8:57 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.
5:01 p.m., Officer investigated report of an assault, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.
7:09 p.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, 100 block of W. 13th St.
7:23 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 300 block of E. Second St.
8:05 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 200 block of W. 12th St.
9:10 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Sunday, Oct. 11
12:55 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.
2:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
4:27 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 100 block of E. 12th St.
9:15 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:36 p.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm going off, 500 block of W. 15th St.
