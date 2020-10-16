Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Oct. 5

4:42 a.m., Officer assisted outside agency, 800 Nellie Rd., Ashland.

7:48 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from an auto, 1700 block of N. Laurel St.

1:15 p.m., Officer assisted with a lock out, 800 block of W. 12th St.

5:57 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

9:44 a.m., Officer provided traffic control, 12th St.

2:16 p.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 400 block of N. Broadway.

2:45 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check.

5:03 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1500 block of N. Sycamore St.

9:18 p.m., Officer investigated report of an uncontrollable juvenile, 100 block of W. Sixth St.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

2:47 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 200 block of W. 12th St.

3:41 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1400 block of N. Beech St.

8:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of theft from a residence, 700 block of Laurel Ave.