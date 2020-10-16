 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahoo Police Log
0 comments

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0

Monday, Oct. 5

4:42 a.m., Officer assisted outside agency, 800 Nellie Rd., Ashland.

7:48 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a theft from an auto, 1700 block of N. Laurel St.

1:15 p.m., Officer assisted with a lock out, 800 block of W. 12th St.

5:57 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

9:44 a.m., Officer provided traffic control, 12th St.

2:16 p.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 400 block of N. Broadway.

2:45 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check.

5:03 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1500 block of N. Sycamore St.

9:18 p.m., Officer investigated report of an uncontrollable juvenile, 100 block of W. Sixth St.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

2:47 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 200 block of W. 12th St.

3:41 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1400 block of N. Beech St.

8:50 a.m., Officer investigated report of theft from a residence, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

10:21 a.m., Officer investigated report of an animal complaint, 1400 block of N. Chestnut St.

5:17 p.m., Officer provided traffic control, 500 block of N. Locust St.

5:45 p.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint, 15th St.

9:10 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:29 p.m., Officer investigated report of an open door or window, 500 block of N. Linden St.

Thursday, Oct. 8

8:31 a.m., Officer assisted with lockout, Lake Wanahoo.

4:44 p.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 600 block of N. Broadway St.

9:15 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

Friday, Oct. 9

4 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

10:44 a.m., Officer provided an escort, 700 block of Beech St.

5:45 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.

7:11 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1100 block of N. Cottonwood St.

7:56 p.m., Officer investigated report of disturbance, 1500 block of N. Linden St.

9:10 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

Saturday, Oct. 10

2 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

5:30 a.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.

6:12 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 23rd St.

8:57 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1200 block of N. Chestnut St.

5:01 p.m., Officer investigated report of an assault, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.

7:09 p.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, 100 block of W. 13th St.

7:23 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 300 block of E. Second St.

8:05 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 200 block of W. 12th St.

9:10 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

Sunday, Oct. 11

12:55 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.

2:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

4:27 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 100 block of E. 12th St.

9:15 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:36 p.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm going off, 500 block of W. 15th St.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics