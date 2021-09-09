Wahoo pitching and offense come alive at A-G quadrangular

ASHLAND- Class B No. 7 Wahoo reigned victorious over the weekend in the Ashland-Greenland softball quadrangular on Sept. 4. The Warriors defeated Crete 1-0, Ashland-Greenwood 9-5, and Waverly by a final of 7-4.
Against Crete, it was a pitcher’s duel between Autumn Iversen and Steuer for the Cardinals. Crete was never able to figure Iverson out as she threw a no hitter with six strikeouts and gave up one walk.
The only run came in the fifth when Harper Hancock reached base on a single to centerfield and later on moved up to third. A wild pitch got by the catcher and Hancock ended up scoring.
Next up the Warriors took on the host team Ashland-Greenwood. It was a scoreless game between the teams heading into the third inning of play.
It was during this inning Wahoo was finally able to get some runs across vs the Bluejays starting pitcher Tatum Gossin.
Becca Wotipka started the inning off with a single and then Abbey Borchers got to first on an error. An error at first scored Wotipka and then a double to center by Sidney Smart drove in another run.
An error and a single by Jaiden Swanson to left field made it 4-0 in favor of Wahoo when the half inning was said and done.
With the two runners on in the fifth, the game was broken wide open with a two run homer by Katelyn Urban for the Warriors. After Iversen got home on a wild pitch, Urban got ahold of a ball that she sent over the wall in right field to make it 7-0.
A triple by Iversen and a walk in the sixth resulted in two more runs for Wahoo.
The Bluejays came back in their final at-bat of the game with a single by Kaelyn Fisher, a double by Piper Boggs, and a single by Hannah Keith to start the inning. Devin Rodgerson and Alexa Meyer-Bundy singled scoring four runs and a fielder’s choice scored A-G’s final run.
Urban led the Warriors with two runs driven in during the contest. Iversen, Smart, and Swanson all had one RBI. On the mound, Swanson pitched six innings with seven strikeouts.
For the Bluejays both Meyer-Bundy and Rodgerson had two RBI’s and Paige Comstock had one. Gossin pitched four innings with three strikeouts and in relief, Kealie Riecken went two innings with two strikeouts.
Wahoo’s final game of the day was against Waverly. Similar to the Warriors game vs A-G, they were able to build a big lead only to let their opponent come back at the end.
In the third inning, Abbey Borchers was able to produce a leadoff single. After Iversen was walked, Smart singled to center scoring two and then a sacrifice fly by Urban drove in one more.
Wahoo kept the Vikings quiet in the bottom half of the third and were able to tack on three more runs to their advantage in the fourth.
Rylee Koehler reached on an error at short to start the inning and then Iversen was walked. Back-to-back singles by Smart and Urban drove in two runs and put the Warrior in front 7-0.
Waverly answered back in a big way in the fifth with a two run home run. It started with Peyton Krumland singling and then Raynah McCall homered to center.
A sacrifice fly by Tenley Kozal brought Alexis Shepherd home to start the sixth. An error by the Warriors produced the final run of the contest.
Finishing with four RBI’s in the victory for Wahoo was Smart. Iverson pitched six innings and had six strikeouts.
McCall had two RBI’s for the Vikings in the win and Kozal had one. Pitching three innings and finishing with two strikeouts was Kaylei Denison and Megan Brinkman went two innings and had one strikeout.
Earlier in the week Wahoo was shut out 6-0 in a home game vs Class B No. 6 Beatrice on Aug. 31.
The Orangemen got multiple singles against Warrior pitcher Autumn Iverson to start the game off. After a fielder’s choice retired the next batter, Beatrice hit a sacrifice fly that scored a run.
A double to start the sixth jumpstarted the Orangemen’s offense and helped them score four runs. They would add one more to their total in the seventh.
Wahoo was only able to put together four hits in the game and had only one inning where they had multiple runners on base. That came in the fourth when Katelyn Urban reached on an error and Kylee Kenning hit a single.
The Ashland-Greenwood softball team wasn’t able to hold on to an early lead in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Class C No. 6 Arlington on the road on Aug. 31.
With one out in the top of the first, both Joslyn Sargent and Abby Fisher were able to pick up singles for the Bluejays. After a fly out during the next at-bat, Piper Boggs singled to right field scoring one.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the second when the Eagles led off the inning with a double and a single. A single to right field by the next batter for Arlington put them ahead 2-1.
In the top of the sixth, A-G was able to get back-to-back singles by Abby and Kaelyn Fisher. They were both driven in by a double hit by Boggs to centerfield.
Leading 3-2, Arlington was able to score one run in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh to win in come from behind fashion.
Boggs had the big bat for the Blue Jays in the loss with all three RBI’s. Tatum Gossin pitched 6.2 innings, had five strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.