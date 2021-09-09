Wahoo pitching and offense come alive at A-G quadrangular

ASHLAND- Class B No. 7 Wahoo reigned victorious over the weekend in the Ashland-Greenland softball quadrangular on Sept. 4. The Warriors defeated Crete 1-0, Ashland-Greenwood 9-5, and Waverly by a final of 7-4.

Against Crete, it was a pitcher’s duel between Autumn Iversen and Steuer for the Cardinals. Crete was never able to figure Iverson out as she threw a no hitter with six strikeouts and gave up one walk.

The only run came in the fifth when Harper Hancock reached base on a single to centerfield and later on moved up to third. A wild pitch got by the catcher and Hancock ended up scoring.

Next up the Warriors took on the host team Ashland-Greenwood. It was a scoreless game between the teams heading into the third inning of play.

It was during this inning Wahoo was finally able to get some runs across vs the Bluejays starting pitcher Tatum Gossin.

Becca Wotipka started the inning off with a single and then Abbey Borchers got to first on an error. An error at first scored Wotipka and then a double to center by Sidney Smart drove in another run.

An error and a single by Jaiden Swanson to left field made it 4-0 in favor of Wahoo when the half inning was said and done.