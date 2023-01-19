Wahoo overcomes tough shooting outing in win over Blair

BLAIR – The Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team traveled to take on Blair on Jan. 10. Even though the team struggled on both sides of the ball, the Warriors pulled out a 52-38 victory over the Bears.

“We weren’t overly sharp tonight,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said after the game. “We had 11 first half turnovers and were just 2-17 from behind the arc tonight, but sometimes you have to win ugly and we were able to do that tonight.”

To start the game, Wahoo got off to a slow start as Blair outscored them 10-2. The Warriors finished the first quarter with seven more points and trimmed their deficit down to 12-9.

Wahoo continued on the comeback trail in the second with 13 more points while limiting the Bears to just six. What was a deficit at the end of the first was now a 22-18 lead for the Warriors at halftime.

Out of the break, Wahoo continued to move in the right direction with the first five points on a Benji Nelson three and a Marcus Glock basket that made it 27-18. Blair battled back and got within four at 32-28 with one quarter remaining.

Glock put the team on his back in the fourth with six straight points that increased the Warriors advantage to 11 points at 46-35. From there, Wahoo was in the clear as they went on to win by 14 points.

From three Wahoo only shot 11.8% but outrebounded the Bears 27 to 21. They also forced Blair into 20 turnovers on the night.

Pacing the Warriors with 15 points and eight rebounds was Glock. Finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and five steals was Nelson and Anthony Simon ended up with 13 points and six rebounds.

Coming up with five steals was Kamron Kasischke.

On Jan. 13, the Warriors faced their biggest tough yet on the season when they went on the road and took on Class B No. 2 Platteview. Wahoo exploded for at least 17 points in every quarter in a 78-46 thrashing of the Trojans.

“This was a great win over an excellent team,” Scheef said. Our kids were really locked in defensively tonight. Kamron Kasischke and Anthony Simon did a great job defensively on Connor Milliken. Offensively we shot it well from the perimeter early and in the second half we found each other on a lot of really good cuts to the rim. I am just very proud of the kids’ efforts tonight.”

The Warriors were in solid control for most of the game as they led 35-19 at the break. They put the game away for good in the second half with a 16-0 scoring run which expanded their lead out to 32 points in the end.

In the game, Wahoo had 20 assists compared to just seven for Platteview. The Warriors also had 38 rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.

Nelson led the way for Wahoo with 17 points and Kasischke put up 16. Also in doubles figures for the Warriors were Glock with 15 points and Owen Hancock with 12.

A busy week of good competition concluded when Wahoo took on DC West at home on Jan. 14. The one-loss Falcons squad was no match for the Warriors in a 62-43 victory.

Despite not playing one of their better games, Wahoo was good enough on the defensive end to keep the Falcons in check. They held DC West to just 10 points in the first half and limited them to only two made three-pointers in the contest.

Shooting 61% from inside the arc and 26% from three were the Warriors. They also racked up 40 rebounds compared to only 15 for the Falcons.

The top scorer for Wahoo in the game was Glock with 16 points and Nelson had 11. Finishing with 10 points was Garrett Grandgenett, both Hancock and Anthony Simon had nine and Kasischke ended up with seven.

On Jan. 17, the Warriors played at Ralston. They return home to take on Class B No. 5 Waverly at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.