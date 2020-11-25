Wahoo mask mandate WEB

WAHOO – The City of Wahoo enacted a mask mandate Tuesday night that went into effect immediately.

The Wahoo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to reaffirm the City of Wahoo Board of Health’s action to require masks, which was taken on Monday. The mandate did not become effective until after action at the council’s Tuesday night meeting.

The board of health met on Monday and passed Order 2020-03 requiring face coverings are worn by everyone over the age of 5 in any premises that is open to the public. The order defines this as public or private entities that employ or engage workers and any place that is generally open to the public, like schools or daycare facilities.

The board of health includes Mayor Jerry Johnson, Police Chief Bruce Ferrell, Council President Stuart Krejci, City Administrator Melissa Harrell and Dr. Hank Newburn, the city’s medical officer.