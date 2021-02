Wahoo High School announces first semester honor roll students

WAHOO – Wahoo High School administrators released the first semester honor roll lists. Students pictured achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) for the semester, earning them a spot on the High Honor Roll.

All students with a grade point of 3.67 to 3.99 are listed on the Honor Roll. Those students whose grade point average is 3.50 to 3.66 are included on the Honorable mention list.