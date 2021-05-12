Wahoo finishes second at meet

SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo track and field teams traveled to Platteview High School on May 4 to compete in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Track and Field Meet.
The boys team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 111 team points.
Many Warriors turned in career best marks at the meet including junior sprinter Waylon Sherman.
Sherman finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.06. His 10.96 time in the prelims puts him atop the area charts and also among the top ten 100-meter dash guys in Class B.
He also posted a season-best time of 22.64 in the 200-meter prelims. Unfortunately, he was not able to compete in the 200-meter finals or on the Warriors sprint relay team after he was held out due to precautionary reasons due to potential injury concerns.
Warrior teammates Sam Edmonds (11.24) and Curtis Swahn (11.44) also turned in career-best finishes in the 100-meter dash after finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
Senior Sebastian Lausterer and junior Jordan Broome ended up third and fourth respectively in the 400-meter dash with times of 55.14 and 55.47.
Miler Silas Shellito matched a career-best in the event, finishing third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:00.
Two-miler Josh Graber finished with a season-best time in the 3200-meter run, while finishing fifth with a time of 10:50.
Wahoo hurdlers Zach Fox, William Nielsen, Gavin Pokorny and Malachi Bordovsky combined to score 30 points in the 110 and 300-meter hurdle events.
Nielsen finished third in the 110’s after crossing the finish line with a career-best time of 16.35. Fox finished fourth in the event with a time of 16.44. His time of 16.13 in the prelims was a career-best for the sophomore.
Bordovsky finished with a career-best time in the 300’s and finished runner-up with a time of 42.72. Fox finished third in the event with a time of 43.99.
The Warriors mile relay team made up of Broome, Bordovsky, Edmonds and Lausterer finished runner-up at the meet after combining for a time of 3:38.
Three Warriors including senior Triston Keeney earned medals in the long jump. Keeney finished runner-up with a career-best mark of 20-9.75.
Triple jumper Benji Nelson finished third at the conference meet after posting a mark of 40-6.
Junior Carson Lavaley added six points in the discus after finishing third with a mark of 128-8.
The girls team ended up third at the meet after scoring 105 points.
Seventy-one of the points came in the field events for Wahoo.
Wahoo high jumpers Mya Emerson and Kharissa Eddie finished 1-2 in the event with both posting season-best marks. Emerson won the event after clearing 5-2 while Eddie finished in second after getting over 5-foot for the first time this year.
Senior Toni Greenfield won the pole vault and triple jump events at the conference meet. She scored 20 points after posting marks of 8-6 and 34-3.
Senior Kelsie Sears was crowned conference champ in the long jump after finishing with a career-best mark of 16-9.25.
Senior Sara Lindgren kept her season-long winning streak alive in the discus, winning the event with a mark of 115-10. She also finished fourth in the shot put (34-2).
Senior Aja Henderson finished third in the shot put (34-4.75).
Sears turned in the top performance on the track while adding a gold medal in 300-meter hurdles (52.49).
The mile relay and sprint relay teams finished with third-place finishes at the conference meet.
The Warriors next competition will come at the Class B-2 District Meet in Blair on May 13.