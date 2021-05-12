Wahoo finishes second at meet

SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo track and field teams traveled to Platteview High School on May 4 to compete in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Track and Field Meet.

The boys team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 111 team points.

Many Warriors turned in career best marks at the meet including junior sprinter Waylon Sherman.

Sherman finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.06. His 10.96 time in the prelims puts him atop the area charts and also among the top ten 100-meter dash guys in Class B.

He also posted a season-best time of 22.64 in the 200-meter prelims. Unfortunately, he was not able to compete in the 200-meter finals or on the Warriors sprint relay team after he was held out due to precautionary reasons due to potential injury concerns.

Warrior teammates Sam Edmonds (11.24) and Curtis Swahn (11.44) also turned in career-best finishes in the 100-meter dash after finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Senior Sebastian Lausterer and junior Jordan Broome ended up third and fourth respectively in the 400-meter dash with times of 55.14 and 55.47.