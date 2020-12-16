Wahoo Bakery gains seventh owner

WAHOO – Anyone who grew up in Wahoo, knows the Wahoo Bakery.
They’ve probably eaten Oscar Shulte’s fried cinnamons or his famous kolaches or the white rye bread he would make.
They’ve scarfed down some of Gordan and Twila Rockwell’s buttery parker house rolls or Jim and Maralee Taylor’s applesauce donuts and cakes.
They’ve gazed at Sherri Meece’s beautifully decorated cookies and salivated over long-time employee Jim Slosser’s donuts that earned him the name “the donut man.”
If you’ve never eaten a horn roll during the holidays or a chocolate fry, you probably didn’t grow up in Wahoo, life-long community member Linda Little said. Not really, at least.
Over the years, all of these classic Wahoo Bakery items have been the perfect recipe for the 96-year-old bakery to become one of Wahoo’s most influential and successful businesses.
Now, new owners Christina Whitney and Wes Waltermire are looking to take the helm of continuing the legacy. Along with these historic favorites, Wahoo Bakery has added desserts like cakes and pies to its already ample portfolio.
“The biggest thing is just me bringing in things that I specialize in to the bakery and slowly integrating different things every day or every week and seeing how the community reacts to them,” Whitney said.
Whitney said they have also been working to use more locally sourced and organic ingredients including eggs from Knuth Farms in Mead.
Originally from Yutan, Whitney has always loved baking since she baked with her grandma when she was a little girl. It was her stress relief and “me time.” When she felt the tension nursing had put on her 20-year career, she decided to change career paths.
What started as a hobby six years ago soon became her new career. In 2017, Whitney opened The Confectionist in Omaha which focused on wedding dessert bars, custom made cakes and made-to-order desserts. But Whitney said she had grown tired of renting out commercial kitchen spaces and wanted something to call her own.
At the time, the couple had been looking for a building to purchase, but many of the options in Omaha were too expensive or had already been bought up by large corporations. When they randomly fell upon the Wahoo Bakery, they discussed it and reached out to Sherri and Dale Meece who owned it at the time.
“It was an absolute happy accident,” Whitney said.
After a brief pause in business from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12, the bakery opened back up with the Whitney/Waltermires heading up the business. While Waltermire is not quite a baker, he does help with the front of house and business side of the bakery with his experience in construction, as well as the most important role of taste tester.
“I never really thought I’d be in the baking business per se,” Waltermire said.
Along with many of the recipes, the couple chose to keep the five employees who have been instrumental in teaching them the business, recipes and history of the bakery.
“It’s been really fun for Wes and I,” Whitney said. “We’re slowly learning and gathering the history of the original owner who started the bakery in 1924, and then learning about all the other owners and what they did. We’re continuing on with the legacy of that.”
Jim Slosser is one of those employees. Slosser has been working for the bakery since he was 14 years old. He is now 66 years old and has been employed by the bakery for about 52 years. When the business was sold again, he said he was excited to learn that Whitney and Waltermire wanted to keep the employees.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said.
The building near the corner of North Linden and East Sixth streets was built in 1908, according to county records, but Little, who is a real estate abstractor with HomeServices Title, believes it was built a little later than that.
Little was raised in Wahoo with the bakery being a very memorable part of her childhood. She also grew up with a granddaughter of the original owner.
With her love for the bakery and her passion for research, Little put together a detailed history chronicling the bakery. In her research, she cited the bakery as being a “cornerstone” of the community.
“For Wahoo, the Wahoo Bakery is a cornerstone business rich in history and blessed (with) the hard work and dedication of several owners over almost 100 years,” Little said.
In 1915, businessman and developer Thomas Killian leased out the building to the Postmaster General to be the new Wahoo post office. The building was later sold in 1924 to Oscar and Ella Shulte which they then established as the Wahoo Bakery.
At the age of 63, Oscar died in May of 1957. While his wife Ella still owned the building, Gordon and Twila Rockwell took over the business. Slosser began his illustrious career with the bakery under the Rockwells in 1968 at the age of 14 because his mother was a bread slicer.
“(The) Rockwell’s were the one who piqued my interest in learning about baking,” Slosser said.
After the Rockwells owned the bakery business for many years and Darwin Cox for about a year, Jim and Maralee Taylor took over in 1971. Slosser remembers his experience with the Taylors as very positive and an experience that propelled him into a lifetime career of baking.
“It was the Taylors who really took me under their wing and really got me instructed and curious about learning new things.”
In 1982, when Ella Shulte died, the building ownership then passed on to the Shulte’s daughters, Suzanne Christensen and Nancy Edwards.
After about 32 years, Jim Taylor went into retirement. Slosser reflects on the Rockwells and the Taylors as people who greatly influenced his path.
“Those two groups of people probably did more for me than anybody else I can think of as for wanting to be a baker and making it my life,” he said.
In 2003, the building and business was sold to Scott Buresh and Charles Emswiler, with Buresh leading the bakery. Slosser said he remembers the business lost quite a few customers during this time.
Sherri and Dale Meece then purchased the building and business in September 2014, which she owned for six years until selling it to Whitney and Waltermire in October of this year. This made the couple the seventh owner of the Wahoo Bakery.
“It’s really incredible,” Whitney said. “This is a silly word but just super cool.”
Whitney said their plan for the future of the bakery is to get a new logo, continue adding new things to its menu and emphasize the history of the bakery by preserving it on the walls of the store.
One of Oscar’s daughters, Nancy Edwards, who currently lives in Omaha, has been helping Whitney and Waltermire to gather the history of the bakery.
“I’m glad that those (recipes) are continuing and I’m sure that they have a lot of new things,” Edwards said. “It sounds like they’re going to have a really successful business to me.”
Edwards, along with Little and Slosser, provided the couple with an extensive history of the bakery as well as an image of Oscar outside of the bakery in 1924.
“He would be very proud,” Edwards said. “He would be.”
In Slosser’s experience, he has enjoyed seeing customers he knows and learning how the pastries the bakery makes impacts their family traditions. He loves it when people say “it would be Christmas without the applesauce donuts” or “we couldn’t have Easter without the white rye bread.”
“It’s such a good feeling to be a part of some part of a family’s tradition,” Slosser said. “That is the one big thrill I get when people say things like that because it’s just neat to be part of somebody’s family tradition.”
This feeling is something Whitney can relate to as well. By selling kolaches, fried cinnamons, white rye bread and all of those original recipes Wahoo residents have grown to love, Whitney and Waltermire are continuing an important legacy.
“It has been so incredible just feeling like we’re actually a part of something,” Whitney said. “(We’re) making a difference in people’s lives with whether it just be a smile or they’re just happy with what we’re putting out.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!