Wahoo Bakery gains seventh owner

Whitney said they have also been working to use more locally sourced and organic ingredients including eggs from Knuth Farms in Mead.

Originally from Yutan, Whitney has always loved baking since she baked with her grandma when she was a little girl. It was her stress relief and “me time.” When she felt the tension nursing had put on her 20-year career, she decided to change career paths.

What started as a hobby six years ago soon became her new career. In 2017, Whitney opened The Confectionist in Omaha which focused on wedding dessert bars, custom made cakes and made-to-order desserts. But Whitney said she had grown tired of renting out commercial kitchen spaces and wanted something to call her own.

At the time, the couple had been looking for a building to purchase, but many of the options in Omaha were too expensive or had already been bought up by large corporations. When they randomly fell upon the Wahoo Bakery, they discussed it and reached out to Sherri and Dale Meece who owned it at the time.

“It was an absolute happy accident,” Whitney said.