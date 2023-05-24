OMAHA – The Yutan boys and girls track teams competed against the toughest competition in Class C at the State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 19 and 20. In the boys teams standings, the Chieftains got 28th place with seven points and the girls failed to score any points.

On Saturday, Derek Wacker earned the top medal for Yutan in the discus competition with a fifth place finish. His best throw of the competition was 156-00.

In the 4x100 meter relay, Zack Krajicek, Jett Arensberg, Joey Benjamin and Wacker broke the school record yet again in the 4x100 meter relay. Their time of 43.90 was good enough to get them sixth place overall.

“The team had a fantastic state meet,” Yutan Boys Head Coach Dan Krajicek said. “Derek Wacker medaled in the discus and the 4x100 team ran another PR and broke the school record this year for the sixth time. Most other years they would have won state with their time but this was a very fast year in Class C. Finishing sixth was still great and as a team they bettered their time almost every week which is really hard to do.”

AJ Arensberg battled to a 22nd place finish in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:08.07. In order to medal this season in Class C you had to run a 1:58.97.

For the Yutan girls, Kyle Krajicek and McKenna Jones both cleared 4-10 in the high jump. That was good enough to get Krajicek 16th place and Jones came in 19th.

In the 800 meter run, Gabi Tederman took 16th place overall and clocked a 2:25.83. Winning the race in a state and meet record was Jordan Metzler of Wakefield who ran a 2:14.35.

The closest the Chieftain girls got to medaling in an event came in the 4x400 meter relay. Jones, Olivia Chapman, Tederman and Mylee Tichota took 10th place in a time of 4:18.33.

On top of competing in the 4x400, Tichota ran in the prelims of both hurdle races on Friday. She got 16th place and clocked a 49.40 in the 300 hurdles and posted a 16.77 and got 19th place in the 100 hurdles.

“Overall we had excellent results,” Yutan Girls Head Coach Joel Carrillo said. “We had personal bests with our 4x400, 800s and our 4x100. With such a young team we left Burke with higher goals for next year. Now we know what it feels like. Next year we will bring home more medals in many different events.”

Chase County won Class C on the boys side with 66 points and Battle Creek came in second with 52 points. For the girls, Bishop Neumann reached the top of the standings with 43 points and Kearney Catholic and Chase County were second with 40.33 points.