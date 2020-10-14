Voters will chose three for Ceresco Village Board

CERESCO – The desire to shape Ceresco’s future put several candidates on the ballot this election season.

There are seven candidates for three positions on the Ceresco Village Board of Trustees. Voters will choose the top three during the Nov. 3 General Election.

There is one incumbent, Toni Rupe. She is joined by six others who have not served on the Ceresco village board in the past. They are Justin Eggleston, Ray Polak, Larry Prososki, Shawn Ruble, Larry Wendt and Kelsey White.

Rupe has served on the village board for two years. She is running for re-election because she has a passion for giving back to the community she and her family love to call home. She also wants to do her part to make sure the village is a great place to live, work and raise a family and help Ceresco continue to grow and thrive, she said.

“I also feel I have made a positive impact on the village in the two years that I have been on the board with my involvement in the Maintenance Subcommittee, Parks Subcommittee and dealing with complex personnel issues,” added Rupe, who works as a grant coordinator at Tabitha, Inc.