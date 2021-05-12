Village board recall found valid

VALPARAISO – The petition to recall Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees member Mike Blazek filed on Feb. 24 by Linda Fletcher was validated last week by the Saunders County Clerk’s Office.
Fletcher obtained 133 signatures in support of Blazek’s recall and 128 were found to be bona fide, County Clerk Patti Lindgren said in her letter to the village.
Lindgren said Fletcher needed 104 signatures based on Nebraska State Statute 32-1303 which states that a village requires 45% of “the total vote cast for the person receiving the most votes for that office in the last general election.”
According to Lindgren’s letter, the highest vote from the 2020 General Election was 230 votes. Forty-five percent of 230 is about 104 votes.
Fletcher’s reasons for the filing were related to Blazek abusing “his position for personal benefit,” she wrote in her statement.
“He (Blazek) has abused his position for personal benefit by having village employees grade, seed and water property personally owned by him,” Fletcher wrote. “He has discussed village business on social media and spread false information. He has harassed and bullied village employees and others. Two village clerks have resigned in the two years since his election.”
After the recall was filed, Blazek was served on March 9 and was informed he had until March 29 to supply a defense statement. On March 26, Blazek filed his defense statement.
“This recall by Linda Fletcher has no merit,” Blazek wrote. “The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska State Auditor’s office are currently investigating potential criminal activity that I, Mike Blazek, identified at the Valparaiso Library. Library Director Lori Springer is the daughter of Linda Fletcher. The library remains closed by the village board as a result of inappropriate expenditures being confirmed.”
Lindgren said Fletcher picked up eight petitions for signatures on March 29 and returned the petitions with 133 signatures on April 26. Fletcher had 30 days to return the filing with a deadline of April 28.
Lindgren’s office had the petitions validated on May 3 and informed the village board and Blazek of the 128 sufficient signatures. Since the recall is now bona fide, the village board needs to order an election within 21 days of the notification of validation, per Nebraska State Statute 32-1306 (2).
“The date of the election shall be the first available date that complies with 32-405 and that can be certified to the county clerk at least fifty days prior to the election,” Lindgren’s letter said.
Nebraska State Statute 32-405 designates that any special election “shall be held on the first Tuesday following the second Monday of the selected month unless otherwise specifically provided.”
If a recall election fails to be ordered or the village board refuses to schedule a special election within the 21-day time period, “the election may be ordered by the district court having jurisdiction over a county in which the elected official serves,” Nebraska State Statute 32-1306(4) states.
If Blazek chooses to resign prior to the election, the village board must inform Lindgren of the election cancellation 24 days prior to the election date. If this is not done, the election will be held as scheduled, per Nebraska State Statute 32-1306(3).
The village board met on May 11. More information from this meeting will be in next week’s edition of The Waverly News and Wahoo Newspaper.