Village board recall found valid

After the recall was filed, Blazek was served on March 9 and was informed he had until March 29 to supply a defense statement. On March 26, Blazek filed his defense statement.

“This recall by Linda Fletcher has no merit,” Blazek wrote. “The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska State Auditor’s office are currently investigating potential criminal activity that I, Mike Blazek, identified at the Valparaiso Library. Library Director Lori Springer is the daughter of Linda Fletcher. The library remains closed by the village board as a result of inappropriate expenditures being confirmed.”

Lindgren said Fletcher picked up eight petitions for signatures on March 29 and returned the petitions with 133 signatures on April 26. Fletcher had 30 days to return the filing with a deadline of April 28.

Lindgren’s office had the petitions validated on May 3 and informed the village board and Blazek of the 128 sufficient signatures. Since the recall is now bona fide, the village board needs to order an election within 21 days of the notification of validation, per Nebraska State Statute 32-1306 (2).