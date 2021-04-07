Village board member recall proceeds

Fletcher will have until April 28 to collect signatures. According to Article 13, Nebraska State Statute 32-1305, Lindgren and her officer have 15 days after Fletcher files the petitions to verify the signatures and ensure there are at least 104. As soon as the filled out petitions are filed, they become public record, Lindgren said.

This statute states that no signatures may be added after this 15-day period and if a signature is to be removed, the person must submit an affidavit prior to the end of the 15-day period.

If the recall is “to be found sufficient,” Blazek and the village board will be informed, statute 32-1306 said. This statute also states that within 21 days after receipt of the notification from the filing clerk an election can be ordered.

The election must meet certain election standards in statute 32-405 and be certified with Lindgren at least 50 days prior to the selected date. If Blazek tenders his resignation, the village board may cancel the recall election if they are able to notify Lindgren 24 days prior to the special election date.