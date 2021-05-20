Village board approves recall election date

Springer had unsupervised time in the library prior to its closure on Jan. 27. Many of these items were found in a storage closet at the library, but were not in the library’s book system. The NSP found some items reported in the audit at her home during the search warrant that was executed on April 22.

Springer’s mother picked up eight petitions on March 29 and had until April 26 to get at least 104 signatures based on Nebraska State Statute 32-1303 which states that a village requires 45% of “the total vote cast for the person receiving the most votes for that office in the last general election.”

The highest vote from the 2020 General Election was 230 votes. Forty five percent of 230 is about 104 votes. Fletcher obtained 133 signatures in support of Blazek’s recall and 128 were found to be bona fide, County Clerk Patti Lindgren said in her letter to the village informing the village of the need for a special election.

During the May 11 village board meeting, many Valparaiso residents including Blazek’s parents Jim and Darlene Blazek brought up suspicions of the three circulators not providing the correct reasons behind the recall.