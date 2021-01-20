Village board and library continue discussion

During the Sept. 8 village board meeting, the trustees agreed that Blazek could go to the library to request the statements since they had not yet received them.

The next day Blazek went into the library to visit with Springer and ask for these statements. Blazek said that Springer changed the subject to talk about some maintenance issues in the library. Since it was Blazek’s first visit to the library, he said he took a look around before revisiting the statement issue.

Springer cited a library statute to Blazek, telling him he could not have the reports, but that they needed to be officially requested from Kobza.

Kobza claimed that Blazek was “intimidating” and “disrespectful” toward Springer in an article published in The News on Dec. 23. Blazek denies this claim, calling it untrue and slanderous during the Jan. 12 meeting.

The village board approved the official request for “a copy of the all library invoices/expense for 2019-20 fiscal year as an accountability of funds” during its October meeting. The letter was sent to Kobza on Oct. 31 and she said she received it on Nov. 5.