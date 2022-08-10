Vikings will go as far as their offense will take them in 2022

WAVERLY- In order to compete with the best in Class B, you can’t always rely on solid pitching and have to be able to score runs. With the graduation of a lot of offense from a season ago, the Waverly softball team will have to find where that offense is coming from in the 2022 season.

“We return a lot of pieces, but we lost a lot of offense and a lot of our power,” Waverly softball Head Coach Beth Singleton said. “Being able to score runs is a huge deal. In Class B you have to be able to hit with teams and we got to progressively get better offensively. We have some really good hitters, but we have to make sure were hitting solid behind Malia and scoring runs on more than just long balls. Last year we hit a lot of home runs, so we have to re-identify our offense a little bit.”

The offense that Singleton is referring to from last year is a group of 10 seniors, most of them starters. Their efforts helped get the Vikings to a District Final. Coming into this season, the Vikings are going to need players to step up and be leaders on and off the field in their place.

“We graduated 10 seniors, many of whom were four year starters,” Singleton said. “Obviously they were a big piece of our team and our culture. A lot of them if they weren’t impacting the game on the field, they were off the field. Because of that, we have to re-establish our leadership and what that means.”

Somebody that Singleton looks to step up and be a leader this upcoming season is senior Malia Thoms who is already committed to Nebraska and is on track to be a four year starter for the Vikings. She looks for her to sure up the middle infield for Waverly and be a force with her offense.

“We do return Malia Thoms who has already committed to Nebraska,” Singleton said. “She will play middle infield for us mostly likely at short. She has played at a really high level in club ball and she has the experience to be a leader here.”

On top of Thoms, it seems as if Waverly is well on their way to finding who will lead the team this fall. The seniors have been stepping up and have been taking charge of a lot of the summer workouts for the Vikings, something that has been a very encouraging sign for the Head Coach.

“We have five seniors this year and they have kind of taken the lead on some of the summer stuff a lot more naturally than they did last year which has been super helpful,” Singleton said. “We have also been able to get more familiar with some of our feeder teams with some of the girls coming in than we did last year. We feel like we have a much better jumpstart on the season.”

During these summer workouts that Waverly has had, Singleton has also been impressed with the participation of all the girls on the team. She understands how hard it can be for the girls to make it to these practices with summer jobs and other obligations. It’s a true testament to how motivated this group is in keeping the Viking softball program successful.

“Participation was good on optional summer workouts,” Singleton said. “Sometimes the kids are very busy and have work and other things. They did a really good job of making sure they were getting to those workouts and getting a lot of productivity out of it. I think that will be a factor for us as a team this year and will come in a little quicker.”

This upcoming year will be Singleton’s second year as the Head Coach. After going 17-11 last year in her first year, Singleton believes she is much more prepared for this season. She has gotten a year to implement her coaching philosophies and the players know what to expect coming into this season.

“The girls kind of understand now how we run a program and our speed of play,” Singleton said. “Our summer workouts were a lot more organized and our players were able to be the leader which is what we prefer. Last year we had to be a lot more direct and we really prefer when the players lead and we are there to help guide and empower them.”

There is no doubt that if Waverly wants to be a team contending for the Class B State Tournament and another trip to a District Final, it won’t be easy with a very hard schedule. This includes a handful of games against Class B and C opponents who qualified for state last year. One of those teams they will match up against is the two time defending Class B State Champions Omaha Skutt Catholic at home on September 1.

Despite this, Singleton believes the team’s schedule will only make them stronger and more prepared for the end of the year when the games matter the most.

“Our team has a fairly tough in that we play a lot of the top teams in Class B throughout the year,” Singleton said. “As a group, we need to see that higher level in order to be ready for it at the end of the season. I think sometimes you get some feel good games in there and you can kind of start to relax a little bit. Having those challenges in our schedule will continue to keep the girls motivated and working hard.”

The Vikings start the season with a home game against Seward at 6:30 p.m. on August 18. That following weekend they will be taking part in the Omaha Gross Catholic Invite on August 19-20.