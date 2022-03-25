Vikings swept by Badgers in opening dual

WAVERLY – The Waverly Girls Tennis team kicked off the 2022 season at home with a dual against conference foe Bennington on March 18. A very young Vikings squad didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for, as they were swept by the Badgers.

“It was a tough day for this young team, but everyone did some things at or above expectations,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “We're building on that, and working on seeing improvements for our next competitions this week.”

In the No. 1 singles match, Mallory Kreikemeier battled tough but ended up losing the set 8-2. Both Alayna Landis and Maddy Brunssen fell 8-0 in No.2 and No.3 singles.

During No. 4 singles Reagan Landis lost 8-1 and Angelina Shulyak had the closest set of the Viking tennis players, falling by a final of 8-4 in No. 5 singles. Chloe King was able to win one game in her No. 6 singles match, but it wasn’t enough as she fell in the end by a final of 8-1 in the set.

In the doubles matchups, the No. 2 doubles team of King/Schulyak had the best showing for Waverly losing 8-3. The No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams of Brunssen/Reagan Landis and Kreikemeier/Alayna Landis dropped an 8-1 and 8-0 decision.

The Vikings look to get back on track this week with two road competitions. They had a dual at Elkhorn North on March 22 and then compete at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at 10:00 a.m. on March 23 at Ryder Park.