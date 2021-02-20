Vikings split road games against Elkhorn, Hastings

HASTINGS – The fifth-ranked Waverly boys basketball team split a pair of games on the road last week.

It was a rough night offensively for the Vikings against rival Elkhorn on Feb. 9 at Elkhorn High School.

The Vikings were held to a season-low 29 points in a 42-29 loss to the Antlers.

Waverly struggled against the Antlers 1-3-1 in the half court.

“Give credit to Elkhorn, they are a tough, physical basketball team and it is tough to score on them. They are long and athletic in their 1-3-1 defense and we didn’t attack it as aggressively as I thought we should have,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.

Waverly trailed 17-13 at the half, but the Antlers were able to pull away in the second half while outscoring the Vikings 25-16 over the final 16 minutes.

Junior Cole Murray and sophomore Preston Harms combined for 13 of the 29 Viking points.

Two nights later, the Vikings bounced back with a hard-fought 48-44 road win at Hastings High School.