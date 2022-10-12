Vikings softball team qualify for state for first time since 2004

BEATRICE – In the biggest upset of the Class B District Finals, the Class B No. 9 Waverly softball team knocked off Class B No. 2 Beatrice in a best two-out-of-three series on Oct. 8. The Vikings won the first game 6-4 and the second one 15-5.

“I am just so proud of these players for their resiliency and toughness in what has been an up and down season,” Waverly Head Coach Beth Singleton said. “We knew if they could put it all together we’d be a really good team and it all clicked. To fend off Beatrice, who is a perennial power and well-coached team, is such a huge accomplishment for our program.”

In game one, Waverly had a fast start with three runs in the first inning.

Both Malia Thoms and Kaylei Denison were walked to start the inning. They were driven in by back-to-back singles from Tataum Peery and Alexis Shepherd. A ball that got away from the catcher scored the final run in the inning represented by Shepherd.

Beatrice answered back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Alexis Adams kicked off the second inning for the Vikings with a double to center field. That was followed up by a single on a bunt back to the pitcher by Riley McCall and a walk of Thoms to load the bases.

Readynn Refshauge came through for Waverly with a big single to right field that pushed the Vikings’ lead out to 6-2.

The Orangeman would get one run in both the second and third innings that trimmed Waverly’s lead down to two runs. After that, Denison shut Beatrice down, holding them scoreless the rest of the game.

Denison pitched all seven innings in the victory and gave up two earned runs and struck out seven batters.

Leading the Vikings with one hit and three RBIs was Refshauge. Both Peery and Shepherd had at least one hit and had one run batted in.

Waverly used the momentum they gained from the first win to spur them to a dominant performance in game two. They ended up hitting four home runs and blasted the Orangeman by 10 runs.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the first, Denison singled to left field and Thoms was walked with no outs. Later in the inning, Shepherd hit a three-run homer to right field with two outs tying the game up at three apiece.

In the bottom of the second, Beatrice had an absolute collapse defensively. They committed an uncharacteristic four errors and walked a batter, which resulted in four runs for the Vikings.

With a 7-3 advantage, Thoms hit a grand slam to right field in the bottom of the third. Waverly earned a run-rule win in the fifth inning when McCall hit a solo home run to center and Shepherd hit her second three-run shot to right field.

According to Singleton, this is what they have been waiting to see from their offense. After struggling to score in the first inning, they were able to give Denison help on the mound with ample runs in the second game.

“We do expect a lot of power out of our hitters, but we struggled a bit offensively in the first game honestly,” Singleton said. “We were able to score some runs by working counts and causing some havoc on the bases, but those runs didn’t come easy and Denison with the defense behind her won that first game. Going into the second game, we told them it was the offense’s turn to carry us and they stepped up huge with those doubles and home runs.”

Powering the offense for the Vikings was Shepherd with two hits and six RBIs, while Thoms ended with three hits and four runs batted in. Ending up with one RBI apiece were Refshauge, Peery and McCall.

Denison pitched five innings, gave up four earned and struck out five batters.

Waverly entered the Class B State Softball Tournament as the eighth seed. They took on the top seed Blair on Oct. 12 at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.