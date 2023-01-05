Vikings settle for second at home tournament

WAVERLY — In a competitive home holiday tournament, the Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team went 1-1. The Vikings knocked off South Sioux City 60-47 in the first round and then lost to Class B No. 3 Norris 57-28 in the championship game.

Against SSC, Waverly started the game off trailing 4-2. They were able to erase that deficit with a three from Annie Harms that gave the Vikings a 5-4 edge.

Later on in the quarter, Peyton Tritz hit a triple in the corner that extended the advantage out to seven points at 15-8.

During the second quarter, Harms and Tritz knocked down a pair of threes which increased Waverly’s lead to 13 points. Another eight points put up by the Vikings gave them a 30-22 edge at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals continued to cut into the Waverly lead with 14 points. Another three from Harms up top put the Vikings up 12 and had them in front 42-36.

Waverly saved their best play for the end, with 18 points in the fourth. That was the most points they put up in any of the quarters in the contest.

This helped the Vikings pull out a 13 point win and move to 4-2 on the year.

From the field and the three point arc, Waverly shot 35%. They also had 42 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals.

Leading the Vikings with 16 points was Tritz. Right behind her was Parker Christiansen with 15 points, and Kara Kassebaum had 10.

Scoring nine points was Harms, and both Anna Clarke and Paige Radenslaben finished with five.

Next up for Waverly was a rematch with Norris from 30 days earlier on Friday. The Vikings could never get the offense going and were even held scoreless in the fourth in a 29-point loss.

No stats were submitted for this contest for Waverly.

This week the Vikings took on Omaha Gross Catholic at home on Jan. 2. They have another two home games to close out the week against Scottsbluff and Gering at 6 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 7.