Vikings secure third straight win over Warriors

WAHOO – Behind a solid defensive performance, the Waverly girls basketball team upset Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo on the road 35-34 on Jan. 20. This is the third year in a row that the Vikings have knocked off the Warriors by two points or less.

According to Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill, his team did a good job of dictating who shot the ball. Wahoo tried to get it to their playmakers Sammy Leu and Autumn Iversen, but there just weren’t many open shots for them.

“I think it was a combination of them being patient and us trying to limit who is going to shoot the ball,” Cockerill said. “I mean they’re pretty tough and they got shooters all over the place. It worked out well and we got them taking shots that we wanted them to take.”

To start the contest, the Vikings were trailing 2-0 when Paige Radenslaben hit a jumper to tie the game. That was followed up by Anna Clarke and Peyton Tritz scoring on layups and Lexi Adams hitting a three to put Waverly in front 10-2.

A late three from the Warriors made it a five-point game heading to the second.

The Vikings continued to have the touch from the field when Parker Christiansen knocked down a mid-range jumper to keep Waverly’s lead at five points. Following that bucket up with a three was Annie Harms which gave the Vikings a 15-9 edge.

Christiansen found her stroke from deep with a trey that gave Waverly an 18-11 lead going into halftime.

Wahoo opened up the second half on an 8-4 scoring run that got them back within three. A layup from Clarke and a three from Tritz helped the Vikings cling to a two-point lead at 27-25 heading to the final frame.

On several different occasions in the fourth the Warriors tied the game up. Each time Waverly had an answer to stay in front.

Late in the contest, free throws became huge for the Vikings. Both Clarke and Radenslaben stepped up to the line and sunk four straight to give Waverly a 35-31 advantage.

“We had seniors stepping up knocking down free throws and that’s huge,” Cockerill said. “That’s why they have been around the program so long. I just credit the girls for having the guts to step up and knock them down.”

Wahoo wasn’t going to go down without a fight. Iversen hit a three for the Warriors with under 10 seconds to trim the Vikings lead to one.

On Waverly’s next possession, Wahoo quickly fouled Tritz who missed on a one-and-one. After securing the rebound, Wahoo called timeout to draw up a play.

The Warriors tried to get the ball into Leu for the game winning shot, but she lost the handle on it out of bounds.

“We needed that win,” Cockerill said. “The biggest thing is you’re battling one of the top teams in C-1. When you beat them at their house it lets you know you can play with some people.”

In the game, the Vikings were outrebounded by Wahoo 25 to 15. They were able to dish out nine assists, come up with three steals and blocked two shots.

Leading the team with 12 points was Christiansen and Clarke put up eight. Finishing with five points was Tritz, Radenslaben had four and both Lexi Adams and Harms scored three.

Waverly is the fourth seed in the Eastern Midlands Conference Basketball Tournament this week. They took on Bennington at home in the first round on Jan. 23.