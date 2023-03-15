WAVERLY – For the first time in program history, the Waverly boys baseball team reached the finals of the Class B State Tournament in 2022. This season the Vikings are looking to replicate that success with a new crop of talented players.

“I think all that experience was good for our returners,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “I just think it raised the confidence level of our team that we can compete in those types of games and we belong there too.”

This season Waverly will look to lean on their experience on the mound to keep them competitive against good teams. They bring back James Van Cleave, Nash Peterson, Brennan Miller and Bruin Sampson, who all pitched significant innings for the Vikings a year ago.

“We’ve got a lot of innings on the mound that are coming back,” Tewes said. “They pitched in a lot of those big moments. None of those guys should be surprised in terms of pitching under pressure. We just feel really good about some of the pieces that we have coming back.”

There is a lot more uncertainty in the field where Waverly will have to do an overhaul with the graduation of so many starters. This includes both the infield and outfield. One of the key positions that Tewes is looking to get stability at is catcher.

“We just have so many new positions,” Tewes said. “I think a first year catcher is probably going to be the biggest change. Just because of that position and the responsibility that comes with playing there. We will be relying on Ethan Von Busch who is a senior catcher and Drew Cook is an up-and-coming sophomore. Coach Meyer has done a really nice job of working with those guys in the offseason.”

Despite not having much experience in the outfield, Tewes has really liked what he has seen from the group so far. They are doing an excellent job of fielding their position for the pitchers.

“We are really going to try and put our best foot forward defensively,” Tewes said. “In our outfield, we feel really good about their speed out there.”

One thing you can look at as a positive or a negative is the strength of Waverly’s schedule. Half of the field in last year’s Class B State Tournament was made up of teams from the Eastern Midlands Conference. It’s the main reason the Vikings limped into state as the eighth seed with a 13-13 record.

To put it into perspective how tough the EMC is, both teams in the Class B State Championship series from a year ago – Waverly and Elkhorn North – were from that conference.

“I think first and foremost, the conference we play in sets us up well for the postseason because there are a lot of those teams who we play that make deep runs in the postseason. So if you’re competing well against those guys, a lot of the times you will see those same teams in the postseason.”

The high school baseball season in Nebraska can be one of the most grueling sports seasons because you have to fit so many games into a short period of time. That is why sticking together is so key to the success of the team. This is something that Tewes thinks will be strength of the group heading into this year.

“There is a lot of unity with this group,” Tewes said. “They seem to be pretty unselfish to me and even dating back to the fall we have had guys with great attitudes and good effort. We have been really happy with what we have seen, even though it’s a whole new crop of guys.”

The Vikings started the season with a game at home against Elkhorn North on March 16. They will be at the Omaha Westview Triangular at 11 a.m. on March 18 playing Bellevue East and Papillion-LaVista.