Vikings pull out close game for first win of season

WAVERLY – A week after dropping the season opener in a back and forth contest, the Class B No. 6 Waverly football team was in another close game at Beatrice on Sept. 2. This time around, it was the Vikings who prevailed over the Orangemen by a final of 28-21.

"I was really proud of how our guys competed and closed out the game on Friday night,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “A week ago we came up just short in a very tough game so to see the guys close this one out against a tough Beatrice team was fun. Anytime you can go on the road and get a win it's a good thing and I thought we took a big step forward offensively on Friday night. We need to continue to limit the turnovers and clean a few things up as a whole but overall very proud of how the guys competed and fished out the win."

To start the game, it was Beatrice who got on the scoreboard first in the contest. They broke free for a 51 yard touchdown run to go up 7-0.

Waverly answered back with a touchdown of their own on an 85 yard completion from Trey Jackson to Preston Harms. The extra point by Jonny Martin was up and good, tying the game up at seven apiece at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings followed up the passing touchdown with a 59 yard rushing score from Nolan Maahs. Martin continued his perfect streak on extra points, which gave Waverly a 14-7 advantage.

For the second time in the game, the Orangeman were able to produce a big running play that resulted in them finding the end zone and tying the game at 14 apiece.

With halftime looming, the Vikings put together a quality drive to put them ahead 21-14. Capping the possession off with a two yard touchdown run was Maahs.

In the third quarter, Beatrice had the only touchdown on a two yard run. The extra point by Trevin Lang tied the game up at 21-21 heading to the final frame.

With the game on the line in the fourth, Waverly put together a game winning drive. Getting into the end zone from four yards out was Charlie Johnson.

Completing 17 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown was Jackson. Catching six passes for 162 yards and one score was Harms, while Landon Oelke had 40 yards after the catch and Sam Schernikau came up with 22 receiving yards.

Leading the team with 65 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 21 receiving yards was Maahs. Gaining 40 yards on the ground was Evan Kastens, Aden Smith rushed for 34 yards and Johnson ran the ball three times for 15 yards and a score.

Defensively Johnson paced the Vikings with 15 tackles and Cooper Skrobecki had 11. Harrison Smith, Gabe Griffin and Kaleb Axmann earned six tackles and Drew Moser had five tackles.

Waverly has their homecoming game at 7 p.m. against Mount Michael Benedictine on Sept. 9. The Knights enter the game with a 2-0 record after knocking off Ralston in thrilling fashion 28-27 last week.