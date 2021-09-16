Vikings notch two wins over Wolves

WAVERLY – The Waverly softball team defeated Elkhorn North twice this past week for its only two wins of the week. The first was a 10-7 home game on Sept. 9 and the second win was a 7-2 victory over the Wolves in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.
In their game on Sept. 9, the Vikings got off to a strong start with three runs in the first. The inning began with Malia Thoms and Tenley Kozal reaching base with singles. Tataum Peery was able to unload the bases with a three-run homer to center that put Waverly up 3-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, Elkhorn North was able to strike for four runs to take the lead at 4-3.
The Vikings regained the lead in their next at bat with two runs. With two runners on, Thoms singled to center scoring one and a sacrifice fly by Kozal drove in another.
With the score tied at 5-5 in the top of the sixth, Waverly again found a way to jump in front.
The inning started with Maci Steckelberg doubling to left. She would eventually be driven in by Megan Brinkman on a groundout to the shortstop.
After giving up another two runs in the bottom half of the inning, the Vikings needed their bats to come alive in the seventh.
They did just that, as Alexis Shepherd singled to left field and Thoms had a single to right to put two runners aboard. Kozal would come up with a huge three run homer in the next at bat to give Waverly a 9-7 edge.
Peery added a little more cushion to the Viking’s lead right after that with a solo shot to right field.
Kaylei Denison earned the win in the circle, going seven innings, giving up five hits, and recording three strikeouts. Leading the team offensively with four RBI’s apiece were Kozal and Peery.
After losing the first two games of the Eastern Midlands Conference softball tournament in Blair to Class B No. 5 Bennington 8-1 and Class B No. 6 Norris 12-0, the Vikings responded with a win over the Wolves.
Similar to their game from Thursday, Waverly found themselves trailing 2-1 as the game inched closer to the later innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Maci Steckelberg singled on a bunt, and then Riley McCall reached on a walk. They were both driven in on a single by Brinkman to right field.
Later on in the inning, Alexis Shepherd and Thoms both singled increasing their advantage up to 6-2.
The final run for Waverly came in the fifth and was set up by Riley McCall being walked with two outs. She came around to score when Megan Brinkman singled to center.
Brinkman pitched six innings in the win, giving up four hits, and recording three strikeouts. With the bat, Brinkman, Thoms, and Shepherd each had two RBI’s.
In the Viking’s loss against Bennington earlier in the day, Kaitlyn Kappier drove in their only run in the game.
Waverly played at Bennington on Sept. 14 and then will be at home against Class B No. 8 Blair on Sept. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.