Vikings notch two wins over Wolves

WAVERLY – The Waverly softball team defeated Elkhorn North twice this past week for its only two wins of the week. The first was a 10-7 home game on Sept. 9 and the second win was a 7-2 victory over the Wolves in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.

In their game on Sept. 9, the Vikings got off to a strong start with three runs in the first. The inning began with Malia Thoms and Tenley Kozal reaching base with singles. Tataum Peery was able to unload the bases with a three-run homer to center that put Waverly up 3-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, Elkhorn North was able to strike for four runs to take the lead at 4-3.

The Vikings regained the lead in their next at bat with two runs. With two runners on, Thoms singled to center scoring one and a sacrifice fly by Kozal drove in another.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the top of the sixth, Waverly again found a way to jump in front.

The inning started with Maci Steckelberg doubling to left. She would eventually be driven in by Megan Brinkman on a groundout to the shortstop.

After giving up another two runs in the bottom half of the inning, the Vikings needed their bats to come alive in the seventh.