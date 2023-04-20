FIRTH – The Waverly boys soccer team finished the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament with a 1-1 record after losing 3-2 to Class B No. 6 Elkhorn North on April 10 and then defeating Norris 3-0 on April 13.

“We have a very positive relationship with the Norris coaching staff and players as we see each other at the club level,” Waverly Head Coach Jorge Zuniga said. “After losing to Elkhorn North the game before and losing to Norris early on, it was a positive feeling for our players to win the game against Norris. We have been working hard at building up from the midfield and finishing in the attacking third, so I am glad the boys were able to execute these skills against a well-coached and motivated Norris team.”

In the first half against the Titans on Thursday, the Vikings came out on fire with two goals. They put one more shot in the back of the net in the second half, which helped them extend their advantage to three.

Finishing with two goals to lead Waverly was Carson Brentlinger. Adding one point was the senior, Jonny Martin.

In the net, Ian Morehead played 70 minutes and amassed 10 saves. Closing out the last 10 minutes of the shutout in the goal box was Reece Bader.

Earlier in the week, Waverly opened up the conference tournament on Monday against Elkhorn North. For the second time on the season, the two squads played a close match, this time with the Wolves picking up the win by one.

During the first half, both teams went back and forth and as result went into the break tied at two apiece. Elkhorn North scored the only goal of the second half to grab a lead that they would never end up relinquishing.

Putting up two goals for the Vikings was Kemper Reed and Morehead played 80 minutes at goalie and came up with eight saves.

The Waverly girls soccer team also took part in the EMC Conference Tournament. They finished with a 0-2 mark after falling 6-0 to Class B No. 6 Bennington on April 10 and Elkhorn on April 17.

Both the boys and girls teams for the Vikings played on April 17 in regular season play. The boys took on Conestoga at home and the girls played at Plattsmouth.

On April 19, the Waverly girls played at Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. The Viking boys take on Nebraska City at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 at home.