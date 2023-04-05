SPRINGFIELD – Even with cold temperatures sweeping the region on March 31, the Waverly track and field squads were on fire at the Platteview Invite. The Vikings swept the boys and girls team races with 131 and 129 points, respectively, and were the combined team champs as well.

“Our athletes competed hard this week to take home both the boys and girls team titles at Platteview,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “It ended up being a pretty cold day, but it did not affect our athletes at all. We were able to go 1-2 in several events which is fun. I am always proud when we can score high in the relays, this week we swept all six and I know that is special for our team. We had a lot of effort from our veterans but we also saw some new faces step up. We are on a good pace to move forward toward our goals.”

On the boys side, Waverly took first place in the 4x800 meter relay by clocking an 8:44.98. The team for the Vikings included Drew Moser, Keaton Bowker, Barrett Mayfield and Jared Schroeder.

The girls team of Millie Waldo, Blakeley Meyers, Lille Benes and Emma Steffensen posted a 10:13.71 in the 4x800. Finishing 20 seconds behind Waverly was Louisville.

In the 4x400, it was the Vikings who found gold once again in both races. Joslyn Rice, Steffensen, Chloe Waldo and Alonna Depalma reached the finish line in 4:24.04 and Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Barrett Mayfield and AJ Heffelfinger clocked a 3:32.21.

The final first place finishes in the relays came by the 4x100 squads. Winning by three seconds in the girls race with a 51.25 were Tahya Mrsny, Alyssa Folds, Rice and Depalma while Preston Harms, Kasparek, Evan Kastens and Grant Schere broke the tape in 43.62.

In both the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the girls, Depalma earned two gold medals. She ran a 12.72 in the 100 and posted a 26.66 in the 200.

Coming through with the top time in the 800 meter run for the Waverly girls was Steffensen. The freshman held off the rest of the competition with a time of 2:26.17.

Avery Scott was the only Viking girl to win a field event. Her victory came in the pole vault where she was able to clear 10-06.

Just like Depalma, Grant Schere flew to first place in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the boys. His time in the 100 was 11.04 and he finished with a 23.16 in the 200.

The top finisher in the 400 meter dash was Braxton Smith for Waverly. He was over one second in front of the second place finisher Ezra Stewart of Platteview in a time of 50.94.

In the field events, both Cohen Burhoop and Landon Scott rose to the top in their respective events. Burhoop cleared 6-00 in the high jump to get first and Landon Scott got over 13-00 to win the pole vault.

The Vikings are hosting their home invite this week. Some of the best teams from across the state will be competing at the meet, which starts at 10 a.m. on April 6.

The rest of the results from the Platteview Invite can be found below for Waverly.

Platteview Invitational

Girls 100 M Dash- 2. Alyssa Folds, 12.99; 12. Kassie Newell, 13.93

Girls 200 M Dash- 3. Joslyn Rice, 28.24; 4. Alyssa Folds, 28.41

Girls 400 M Dash- 10. Kenna Kottman, 1:08.76

Girls 800 M Run- 2. Millie Waldo, 2:32.42; 14. Blakeley Meyers, 2:47.38

Girls 1,600 M Run- 8. Marisa Gross, 6:11.89

Girls 3,200 M Run- 8. Lille Benes, 13:29.89; 12. Shianne Benker, 14:29.90

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 7. Lyleigh Nieman, 18.90; 15. Tahya Mrsny, 20.08; 22. Tia Phaisan, 22.90

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 2. Tahya Mrsny, 52.52;7. Tia Phaisan, 54.01; 12. Lyleigh Nieman, 55.48

Girls High Jump- 8. Breeley King, 4-08; 9. Chelsey Weatherwax, 4-08; 15. Addie Owsley, 4-04

Girls Pole Vault- 2. Jolee Wiese, 10-00

Girls Long Jump- 5. Annie Harms, 16-00; 14. Jolee Wiese, 14-10.50

Girls Triple Jump- 2. Mya Dubas, 33-03; 7. Annie Harms, 32-00.50

Girls Shot Put- 3. Jaelyn Dicke, 34-10.25; 14. Payton Neeman, 28-03

Girls Discus- 6. Jaelyn Dicke, 98-11; 16. Payton Neeman, 83-08

Boys 100 M Dash- 3. Austin Neddenreip, 11.27; 6. Evan Kastens, 11.64

Boys 200 M Dash- 3. Aden Smith, 24.10

Boys 400 M Dash- 4. AJ Heffelfinger, 52.70; 16. Harrison Smith, 57.78

Boys 800 M Dash- 5. Keaton Bowker, 2:11.13; 10. Daniel Kasparek, 2:19.35

Boys 1,600 M Run- 10. Gregory Cockerill, 4:59.36; 28. Kolton Jueneman, 5:27.55

Boys 3,300 M Run- Jared Schroeder, 10:56.85

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 4. Garrett Black, 16.60; 9. Isaac Clarke, 17.74

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 8. Zac Hartman, 45.12

Boys High Jump- 8. Landon Scott, 5-06

Boys Pole Vault- 2. Sam Schernikau, 12-00; 8. Jaidon Bell, 10-00

Boys Long Jump- 2. Ta’Jonne Baxter, 20-02; 15. Carter McMillan, 18-06.75; 21. Carter McMillan, 18-06.75; 21. Harrison Smith, 17-11.50

Boys Triple Jump- 3. Zac Hartman, 40-02.50; 13. TJ Mueller, 37-02.75

Boys Shot Put- 10. Garrett Hartweg, 40-11.75; 12. Ayden Amos, 40-09.75; 19. Nolan Maahs, 37-07.25

Boys Discus- 10. Brenden Barnes, 116-09; 13. Grant Sindelar, 113-01; 26. Ethan Rohlfs, 95-07