Vikings finish week with 2-1 mark after win over Bears

After losing to the Antlers the Vikings were able to bounce back with a 13-4 win over Branched Oak at Lawson Park on March 30.

The Vikings broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning.

Junior Payton Engel had a huge game at the plate against the Bucks, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a career-high five RBI.

Herrell added three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Wiese added a triple, scored twice and drove in a run.

Waverly stole 11 bases with senior Caden Brown leading the way with three.

Junior Cameron Hyde and freshman hurler combined to pitch extremely well against the Bucks. The Waverly duo combined to allow just eight hits and four runs while striking out 10.

Waverly capped the week with an 8-4 win over Blair on April 1 at Lawson Park.

The Vikings led 7-0 after three innings and rolled to their fifth win of the season.

Waverly pounded out 13 base hits and played solid defense behind four different pitchers.