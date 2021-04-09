Vikings finish week with 2-1 mark after win over Bears

WAVERLY – The seventh-ranked Waverly Viking baseball team improved to 5-4 on the season after rolling to a big home win over the Blair Bears on April 1.
Prior to playing the Bears the Vikings split a pair of games with Elkhorn and Branched Oak.
The week started with a 9-5 setback against the second-ranked Elkhorn Antlers at home on March 29.
The game was tied at five going into the top of the fifth inning, but the Antlers were able to score four runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings combined and pulled out the four-run win.
Five Viking errors led to six of the nine Antler runs.
The Vikings finished with five runs on nine base hits.
Senior Zane Schawang led the Vikings at the plate after finishing 3-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base and three runs scored.
Junior Levi Powell led the Vikings with two RBI. Senior Caleb Herrell and junior Wyatt Fanning also knocked in runs for the Vikings.
Senior Nolan Wiese reached base twice and swiped two bags.
Viking hurlers James Van Cleave, Cy Alexander and Carson Vachal were tagged for a combined 11 hits and nine runs in seven innings on the mound.
After losing to the Antlers the Vikings were able to bounce back with a 13-4 win over Branched Oak at Lawson Park on March 30.
The Vikings broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning.
Junior Payton Engel had a huge game at the plate against the Bucks, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a career-high five RBI.
Herrell added three hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Wiese added a triple, scored twice and drove in a run.
Waverly stole 11 bases with senior Caden Brown leading the way with three.
Junior Cameron Hyde and freshman hurler combined to pitch extremely well against the Bucks. The Waverly duo combined to allow just eight hits and four runs while striking out 10.
Waverly capped the week with an 8-4 win over Blair on April 1 at Lawson Park.
The Vikings led 7-0 after three innings and rolled to their fifth win of the season.
Waverly pounded out 13 base hits and played solid defense behind four different pitchers.
Engel finished with five RBI for the second straight game and led the Vikings at the plate with three hits, including two doubles.