Vikings fall one game short of Class B championship game

LINCOLN – The seventh-seeded Waverly Viking boys basketball team finished one win shy of advancing to their first championship game in 64 years after falling to Beatrice 41-29 in a Class B semifinal contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 12.

Ultimately it was the Vikings’ inability to score which cost them a chance at advancing.

Waverly finished with just nine field goals, and combined to score only 14 points in the first, second and fourth quarters combined.

Despite managing just 29 points, it was the Viking defense, as they have all season, which kept them in the game.

The Vikings’ patented 2-3 zone made things more difficult this time around for the Orangemen.

The Vikings were blitzed 57-33 less than a month ago by the Orangemen in a game played in Beatrice on Feb. 19.

Friday’s game proved to be much closer.

The two teams combined for just four baskets in the opening quarter and after eight minutes it was the Vikings on top by a score of 6-4.