Vikings crowned champions at Platteview Invite

SPRINGFIELD- Early in the season the Waverly boys and girls track teams continue to show why they are one of the toughest teams in Class B with a pair of championship performances at the Platteview Invite on April 1. The Viking boys won with 126 points and the girl’s team took third with 75 points which led to Waverly getting the overall team title as well.

In his first 100 meter dash since middle school, Grant Schere put down a fantastic 11.06 to win the event. Taken second place was Caiden Rose in a time of 11.36 and Eddie Johnson came in seventh by clocking an 11.54.

“I thought our athletes stepped up and competed well against some very quality teams,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “It gives us a great glimpse of where we are right now and where we need to be in less than two months. Grant Schere was a big highlight. He ran his first 100 since he was in 8th grade (Covid then an Injury) he ran an 11:06 which is one of the fastest times in class B right now.”

Taking first in both the 110 meter hurdles and the triple jump was senior standout Hogan Wingrove. He ran a 15.32 in the 110 meter hurdles and jumped 43-08 in the triple jump.

In the 800 meter run, Cole Murray is getting closer and closer to breaking two minutes. He ended up winning the event by nearly two seconds in a time of 2:02.15.

What was most impressive about the Vikings performance at the meet was the fact that the boy’s teams swept the relay events. The 4x100 meter relay team of Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson, and Schere broke the tape in a time of 44.70, the 4x400 meter relay team of Braxton Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Murray, and AJ Heffelfinger ran a 3:28.75, and the 4x800 meter relay team of Billy Connot, Daniel Kasparek, Keaton Bowker, and Cale Kavan won by running an 8:44.03.

Getting second place in the field events was Landon Scott in the high jump and Trevor Brown in the shot put. Scott was able to clear 6-00 and Brown finished with a toss of 46-03.50.

Taking third place was Sam Schernikau in the pole vault and Coehn Burhoop in the high jump. Schenikau was able to clear 11-06 and Burhoop finished with a 6-00 jump.

Winning for the Viking girls were Alonna Depalma and Anna Clarke. Depalma broke the tape in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:00.27 and Clarke clocked a 50.64.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Millie Waldo, Depalma, Clarke and Joslyn Rice dominated the 13 team field in the event. They ran a 4:14.29 to take first by nearly nine seconds.

Clocking her best time of the season in the 800 meter run was Waldo. She took third place in a time of 2:32.91.

In the throwing events, Waverly got some solid performances from Katyn Kappler, Jaelyn Dicke, and Raynah Sutter. Kappler took second in the shot put with a throw of 35-08.25 and third in the discus with a mark of 111-00, while Dicke got fourth in the shot put with a heave of 34-05 and Sutter took fourth in the discus with a toss of 99-06.

The Vikings are at their home invite this week on April 8. The rest of the placers from the Platteview Invite can be found below.

“We are excited about the Waverly Invite on Friday,” Benson said. “It is a big-time meet with big-time competition. It will be a tough challenge for us but we are excited to compete in front of a home crowd in our updated facilities.”

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 6. Joslyn Rice 27.94; Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 6. Mary Shulayk 17.82; Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 3. Waverly (Alyssa Folds, Sydney Hanke, Joslyn Rice, and Mary Shulayk) 52.29; Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 6. Waverly (Lillie Benes, Lily Bogle, Brooke Parr, and Tia Phaisan) 11:28.12; Girls High Jump: 4. Anna Clarke 4-08; Girls Triple Jump: 4. Mya Dubas 32-04.50; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 4. Eddie Johnson 23.77; Boys 400 Meter Dash: 4. Alex Leuenberger 51.46, 5. AJ Heffelfinger 51.69, 6. Braxton Smith 53.04; Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 3. Preston Harms 15.98; Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 5. Zach Hartman 44.68; Boys Pole Vault: 6. Landon Scott 11-00; Boys Triple Jump: 6. Zach Hartman 41-01.50.