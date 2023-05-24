LINCOLN – The Waverly girls tennis team wrapped up their season at the Class B State Tennis Tournament at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on May 18 and 19. In a tough competition field, the Vikings competed hard but failed to score any points.

Madeline Brunssen got the Vikings going in No. 1 singles. She fell to the 11th seed Majil Darst of Lincoln Christian in two sets 6-3 and 6-2.

In No. 2 doubles, Sophia Johnson was matched up with No. 9 Victoria Leu of Omaha Skutt. The sophomore fell to her SkyHawk opponent by a final of 6-3 and 6-2.

Mallory Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis were matched up with Aubrey Barrett and Aspyn Andreas of Scottsbluff in No. 1 doubles. In three sets the Vikings duo lost 1-6, 6-3 and 1-10.

To close out the tournament, Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald took part in No. 2 doubles. They lost to the seventh seed Roslyn and Rowen Wiemers of McCook by a score of 6-1 and then 6-3.

Winning state for the second year in a row was Elkhorn North with 53 points. In second place was Omaha Skutt Catholic who scored 36.5 points.

Congratulations Waverly on a great season and for continuing to compete at a high level.