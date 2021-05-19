Vikings capture district championships, send 27 to Omaha

Senior Will Armatys won the event with a career-best time of 10.82. His time was the fastest district time in Class B.

Hovelsrud and senior Dawson Britton also qualified for the state meet in the event. Britton finished third at the district meet with a time of 11.03 and Britton finished fourth with a time of 11.23. Britton got in as an additional qualifier.

Armatys also won the 200-meter dash at the district meet after completing half a lap with a time of 22.16. It was the fastest time in any of the six Class B districts. Junior teammate Caiden Rose also qualified in the event as an additional qualifier after finishing fourth in Fairbury with a time of 23.22.

Sophomore A.J. Heffelfinger and junior Cole Murray qualified in the 400-meter dash event.

Heffelfinger won the event with a career-best time of 50.28. Murray got in as an additional qualifier after finishing fourth in the event with a time of 52.34.

The Vikings 3200-meter relay team consisting of Murray, seniors Conrad Schroeder and Trae Greve and junior Billy Connot combined to win and qualify for state after posting a time of 8:22 in Fairbury.