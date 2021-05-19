Vikings capture district championships, send 27 to Omaha

FAIRBURY – The Waverly boys and girls track and field teams proved to be the class of the Class B-3 District Championships held in Fairbury on a beautiful afternoon on May 13.
The boys team scored 114 points at the meet and will send 14 athletes to the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha on May 22-23.
The Vikings scored 42 points in the field event portion at the meet.
Junior Hogan Wingrove was crowned district champion in the triple jump after winning the event with a career-best mark of 43-5. Wingrove returns to Omaha after qualifying in the 110 and 300-meter hurdle events in 2019.
Senior Sawyer Hovelsrud will be making his first appearance in Omaha after getting in as an additional qualifier in the long jump with a mark of 20-7.5. He finished fourth in Fairbury.
Senior Tyztin Hoos added a runner-up finish in Fairbury in the discus after posting a mark of 151-5. Hoos will be making his first appearance in Omaha.
Shot putters Hunter Hanke (49-1) and Trevor Brown (47-3) also qualified for the state meet after finishing 2-3 at the district meet.
Three Viking 100-meter competitors will be competing in Omaha after sparkling finishes in Fairbury.
Senior Will Armatys won the event with a career-best time of 10.82. His time was the fastest district time in Class B.
Hovelsrud and senior Dawson Britton also qualified for the state meet in the event. Britton finished third at the district meet with a time of 11.03 and Britton finished fourth with a time of 11.23. Britton got in as an additional qualifier.
Armatys also won the 200-meter dash at the district meet after completing half a lap with a time of 22.16. It was the fastest time in any of the six Class B districts. Junior teammate Caiden Rose also qualified in the event as an additional qualifier after finishing fourth in Fairbury with a time of 23.22.
Sophomore A.J. Heffelfinger and junior Cole Murray qualified in the 400-meter dash event.
Heffelfinger won the event with a career-best time of 50.28. Murray got in as an additional qualifier after finishing fourth in the event with a time of 52.34.
The Vikings 3200-meter relay team consisting of Murray, seniors Conrad Schroeder and Trae Greve and junior Billy Connot combined to win and qualify for state after posting a time of 8:22 in Fairbury.
The mile relay team made up of Murray, Heffelfinger, Rose and junior Alex Leuenberger advanced to the state meet after winning the event at the district meet with a time of 3:29.
The girls team scored 113 points at the district meet and will send 13 athletes to the state meet in Omaha.
Senior state meet veterans Whitney Lauenstein and Grace Hartweg each qualified in four events after having a hand in 58 points at the district meet.
Lauenstein won both hurdle events in Fairbury, winning the 100s with a time of 15.26 and the 300s with a time of 46.98.
Lauenstein will also compete in the high jump after winning the event (5-5) at the district meet.
Lauenstein and Hartweg also ran on the district winning 1600-meter relay team. They teamed with seniors Mya Qualset and Macy Persinger to win the event with a time of 4:09.
Hartweg added a silver medal in the 100-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a career-best time of 12.49.
Hartweg also ran the anchor leg on the winning Viking sprint relay team. Hartweg, Persinger, junior Mary Shulyak and freshman Joslyn Rice combined to win the event with a time of 50.33.
The Vikings 3200-meter relay team also qualified for the state meet after finishing runner-up in Fairbury with a season-best time of 10:06. Freshmen Millie Waldo, Shianne Benker, sophomore Emelia Rourke and senior Grace Lange will all compete in Omaha in the event on May 22.
Waldo also qualified in the 800-meter run after getting in as an additional qualifier. She finished fourth in Fairbury with a time of 2:26.82.
Persinger and Qualset also qualified in the 400-meter dash. They finished 2-3 in Fairbury with times of 60.14 and 62.05 respectively.
Shulyak will join Hartweg in the 100-meter dash in Omaha after getting in as an additional qualifier. She finished fifth in Fairbury after crossing the finish line with a time of 12.82.
Sophomore Anna Clarke will compete in Omaha for the first time after finishing with the bronze medal in Fairbury (48.99).
Shot putters Jaelyn Dicke (35-0.5) and Katyn Kappler (34-9.5) will compete in Omaha after finishing third and fifth at the district meet. Kappler got in as an additional qualifier.