WAVERLY – The Class B No. 5 Waverly girls basketball team advanced to another District Final with a dominant 71-29 victory over Plattsmouth in the B-2 Subdistrict Tournament championship on Feb. 21 at home.

In the early going, Paige Radenslaben hit a trey that put the Vikings up by three. That was followed up by Parker Christiansen hitting a triple that made it 10-4 in favor of Waverly.

The Vikings ended the first quarter on a 10-4 scoring run as they increased their advantage out to 20-8 by the end of the first.

To kick off the second quarter, Peyton Tritz hit a three in the corner to put Waverly up by 18 points. Heading into halftime, the Vikings had a 38-13 edge over the Blue Devils.

Toward the end of the third, Lexi Adams scored on a fast break to put Waverly ahead by 36 points. A few possessions later, Annie Harms hit a three that gave the Vikings a 59-22 lead heading to the fourth.

In the final frame, Harms hit a trey to put Waverly in front by 37 points. In the end, the Vikings’ edge grew to 42 points.

From the field, Waverly shot 42% and made 35% from three. Maybe most impressive for the Vikings was the fact that they shot 75% at the free throw line.

In the rebounding department, Waverly had 33 rebounds and dished out 14 assists. The Vikings also came up with 19 steals and had one block.

Christiansen was the top scorer for the Vikings with 17 points and Radenslaben had 11. Putting up 10 points was Harms and Adams and Berkley Lambrecht each had six. Rounding out the scoring was Mya Rourke with five points, Kara Kassebaum ended up with four and Carson Fink finished with three.

With the win, the Vikings moved on to the B-6 District Final against Seward at home on Feb. 25. This game was a rematch from a 55-52 overtime loss for Waverly on the road back on Jan. 14.