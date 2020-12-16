VFW readies for delivery

WAHOO – As the Dec. 19 delivery date for the 58th Annual VFW Christmas Drive draws near, organizers have seen an increase in the number of people requesting assistance this holiday season.

While monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see a need throughout the county.

“Our numbers have really picked up over the past week. It is our hope that those in need were able to request assistance. Once again, it is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to not only have a great Christmas, but also to survive,” said Jason Libal.

Donations were accepted through Wednesday. After that date, the coordinators have been busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to around 150 homes throughout the county. Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 19. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended. No deliveries will be made on Dec. 20.

“We have been recruiting drivers over the past two weeks and we have some folks that assist us every year.” Libal said. As