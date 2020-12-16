 Skip to main content
VFW readies for delivery
  Updated
WAHOO – As the Dec. 19 delivery date for the 58th Annual VFW Christmas Drive draws near, organizers have seen an increase in the number of people requesting assistance this holiday season.

While monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see a need throughout the county.

“Our numbers have really picked up over the past week. It is our hope that those in need were able to request assistance. Once again, it is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to not only have a great Christmas, but also to survive,” said Jason Libal.

Donations were accepted through Wednesday. After that date, the coordinators have been busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to around 150 homes throughout the county. Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 19. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended. No deliveries will be made on Dec. 20.

“We have been recruiting drivers over the past two weeks and we have some folks that assist us every year.” Libal said. As

a reminder, the organization avoids involving youth to help with the deliveries. “We just don’t want to put a young person in an awkward position,”

Support continues to be strong for this annual campaign.

“We could not hold such a drive without the great help

from the community,” said Libal. “The Christmas drive is always a great reminder of the outstanding community that we live in. Since Thanksgiving, the outpouring of support has been terrific. It is obvious that once again the people of our community are willing to serve others before themselves.”

Recent Monetary Donations:

• $20.00: Anonymous

• $25.00: Rida Knutzen

• $50.00: Tom and Marilyn

Noha

• $50.00: Greg and Melissa

Brigham

• $75.00: Jered and Grace

Ketner

• $50.00: Linda Iverson

• $50.00: Anonymous

• $50.00: Chad and Catherine

Gusman

• $50.00: Bob and Linda

Slosser

• $50.00: In Memory of Carroll

Ahrens from Ahrens Family

• $100.00: John and Marylou

Horsham

• $100.00: Lorraine Beaman

• $100.00: In Memory of

Darwin and Donna Robbins

• $100.00: Susan Beaman

• $100.00: The Rappl Family

• $100.00: In Memory of

LeAnne DeCoste

• $100.00: Herbert Barnes

• $100.00: Jesse Ford and

Rita Dockweiler

• $100.00: Anonymous

• $100.00: Ken Hanke

• $100.00: Paul and Marsha

Eddie

• $100.00: Veterans of

Foreign Wars Beaver-Bartek

Post #4502

• $120.00: Karen Johnson

• $150.00: Anonymous

• $200.00: In Memory of Mitch

Hanke

• $200.00: Richard and Doris

Benal

• $200.00: VFW Post No.

9844 - Yutan

• $200.00: Carol Jonas

• $200.00: Burton Knudsen

• $250.00: Beaver Bartek

Auxiliary No. 4502 - Wahoo

• $250.00: American Legion

Post 308 - Weston

• $250.00: John Luedtke

• $500.00: In Memory of those

lost to COVID-19

• $500.00: Sons of the

American Legion Post 308 -

Weston

• $750.00: Wahoo Kiwanis

Club

• Toys: Lisa Brichacek

• Toys, Blankets, Pillows:

First United Methodist

Church - Wahoo

• Sleeping Bags: St. Mary and

Joseph Catholic Church -

Valparaiso

• Toys, Hats, Mittens, Socks:

Kumpula Grandkids

• Toys, Miscellaneous Items:

Wahoo Public Elementary -

Giving Tree

• Fleece Throws and Socks:

Don and Rhonda McClure

• Bibles: Ken Hanke

This Week’s Totals:

$4,440.00

Monetary Donations

to Date:

$15,460.00

