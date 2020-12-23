Valparaiso village board member, library at odds

VALPARAISO – During a regularly scheduled Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 8, a board member made the motion to suspend library funds until the village received the list of library expenditures from the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to the meeting minutes posted in the Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 17.
While the motion failed because of a tie vote, the action did not fail to stir up some controversy.
As a result, a Facebook page called “We Love our Library in the Valley” was created as a campaign “dedicated to providing the facts as we understand them and bring together people who value our library.”
Unlike every other motion made during the Dec. 8 meeting, the minutes for this meeting lack the name of the board member who made the motion to suspend the funds. On the “Valparaiso Nebraska” Facebook page, a post created by the We Love our Library in the Valley page was shared in which board member Mike Blazek revealed himself as the board member who made the motion.
“As the Village of Valparaiso board member who made a motion to suspend payments as per the meeting minutes. No mention to defund the library, we are not asking to close our library in any way, shape, or form,” Blazek wrote on the post.
Per village municipal code 2-206 and state statute 51-207, the library board of trustees has “exclusive control of the of the expenditure of all money collected or donated to the credit of the library, of the renting and construction of any library building, and the supervision, care and custody of grounds, rooms or buildings constructed, leased or set apart for that purpose.”
Because the village owns the building, the village board pays bills related to the building. Library employees are employees of the village in which the board oversees employee wages.
When asked to be interviewed, Blazek chose not to comment on the situation.
Erica Kobza, library board president and an administrator of the “We Love our Library in the Valley” page, was not surprised to learn that an attempt was made to suspend the funds.
Kobza said Blazek went into the library in August asking Library Director Lori Springer for library receipts from the 2019-2020 year. She described him as “intimidating” and “disrespectful.”
Kobza said she and Springer both were confused as to why Blazek wanted the receipts since the library turns over receipts each month to the village to receive funding for bills.
“They receive all of the bills and the receipts anyways, so we were really confused about the ask,” Kobza said.
Blazek also chose not to comment on why he requested the documents. However, on Facebook Blazek said his reasoning behind making the motion to suspend funding was because of the unresolved request. He said in June of this year he had unofficially asked for the receipts because the village board “oversees the library” and then the board officially requested the receipts in October.
Kobza received the official request on Nov. 5 from Village Clerk Cheryl Rieck. The request, dated Oct. 31, asked for “a copy of the all library invoices/expense for 2019-20 fiscal year as an accountability of funds.”
At the time, Kobza said that Springer was working on the library budget and would need another two to three weeks before she could begin putting together all the expenses, which was what she said she reported to the board during the November board meeting. Kobza added that the library director would have the documents ready for the January village board meeting.
On Facebook Blazek said the expenditures would be prepared by the December meeting. When they weren’t, he chose to make the motion.
“During our December meeting I was told it would be another month,” Blazek said. “Given the fact that this has been an unresolved request for over six months that’s why the motion was made.”
When the board voted on the motion, Blazek and Beverly Bartek both voted yes and Jim Rezac and Jeff Draper voted no.
Bartek and Rezac both did not respond to interview requests.
Draper, newly sworn in to the village board, said he voted no because of the library’s importance in town. He said with not a lot of entities like the library left, suspending the library funds would be wrong and could cause issues with grants.
“I believe the board is confused if they (expenditures) are all there,” Draper said.
According to Draper, he said the board wants the expenditures because of a situation that arose previously with the library where the director at the time was reportedly misusing funds several years ago.
During a special board meeting on Dec. 17, the library receipts topic was going to be discussed, however, it was removed from the agenda by a motion from Draper because the item was not placed on the agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting as per state statute.
“We need to do this correctly,” he said.
Kobza said the board received the full receipts after the Dec. 17 meeting.
After scrubbing it from the agenda, the board decided to reschedule the library-related discussion to the board meeting on Jan. 12.