Valparaiso village board member, library at odds

VALPARAISO – During a regularly scheduled Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 8, a board member made the motion to suspend library funds until the village received the list of library expenditures from the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to the meeting minutes posted in the Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 17.

While the motion failed because of a tie vote, the action did not fail to stir up some controversy.

As a result, a Facebook page called “We Love our Library in the Valley” was created as a campaign “dedicated to providing the facts as we understand them and bring together people who value our library.”

Unlike every other motion made during the Dec. 8 meeting, the minutes for this meeting lack the name of the board member who made the motion to suspend the funds. On the “Valparaiso Nebraska” Facebook page, a post created by the We Love our Library in the Valley page was shared in which board member Mike Blazek revealed himself as the board member who made the motion.

“As the Village of Valparaiso board member who made a motion to suspend payments as per the meeting minutes. No mention to defund the library, we are not asking to close our library in any way, shape, or form,” Blazek wrote on the post.