Valparaiso hosts first car show

VALPARAISO – Valparaiso will welcome a variety of vehicles and their owners to the village of about 600 residents on Aug. 21 for the first Valparaiso Car Show.

Event organizer Tammy Marshalek said the event registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Val Tavern and will go until 12 p.m. when the show itself begins. Those competing in the show will be up for Best of Show, Peoples Choice, Best Chevy, Best Ford and Best Mopar.

Registration is $20. For information about registration or the event itself, contact Marshalek at 402-784-9911.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to not only enjoy the vehicles at the event, there will also be a lunch stand provided by Touhy Livestock 4-H. For dessert, people have the options of Hawaiian Shave Ice by Sweet Island or a bake sale by the local cub scout group. There will also be vendors at the park.

Marshalek said she was initially approached by someone from the Davey Car Show about potentially moving the show to somewhere bigger. According to the Davey Car Club’s Facebook page, the group selected to take a break this year and re-group

for next year.