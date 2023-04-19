VALPARAISO — The dateline for this story says “Valparaiso,” but its subject is in Valparaiso as much as a gust of wind.

Catina Borgmann won’t be here long. She’ll appear at book signings on Saturday at Francie & Finch Bookshop in Lincoln and at the Valparaiso Public Library on Sunday. Then, she’ll leave again and head where the wind takes her.

The Valparaiso native has a new book out — her debut, titled “Discovering My Gypsy Soul.” For 40 years, it lived inside her. But she didn’t find it until she hit the road.

On one drive, a song by the Zac Brown Band, “Colder Weather,” played on her car stereo. She had always liked the song, and she imagined Brown was referring to Shoemaker’s Travel Center on West O Street when he sang “At a truck stop diner just outside of Lincoln, the night is black as the coffee he was drinkin’.”

On that drive, though, a lyric later in the song hooked her: “Gotta gypsy soul to blame, and I was born for leavin’.”

“You know when you hear something, and it just keeps repeating in your mind?” Borgmann said in a phone call last Sunday.

When she got home, she started researching what it means to have a “gypsy soul.”

“I just started collecting articles and putting together my own list of what I felt the characteristics were,” she said. “I could have had a list of 50 different things.”

She pared it down to the 12 that resonated the most — fortune cookie sayings like “You are self-sufficient, unpredictable, and fiercely independent” and “You are a free-spirited, adventurous wanderer who loves your freedom.”

The sayings serve as chapter titles in the book, where she shares stories and insights into how she embraces a “gypsy soul” lifestyle.

“It’s kind of a memoir,” she said. “My goal was to inspire other people to look at their own life and learn to be authentic with themselves and say, ‘This is just a part of who I am, and that’s okay.’”

For a long time, she wasn’t sure. She described herself in those days as “antsy.” There was an exploratory itch that she needed to satisfy.

She took advantage of her job in the tax industry, which only required her to work for five months out of the year. Her son was off to college, and her parents lived close enough to keep an eye on her 16-year-old daughter if necessary.

When her seven-month break began, she took off — on an 80-day road trip around the eastern half of the United States. She based her route off of a viral roadmap of national monuments.

“But I could veer off that,” she said. “I could stay in one place as long as I wanted. If it wasn’t what I wanted to do, I could keep going.”

It was a freedom she had never experienced. But in the back of her head, she felt judgment.

“I could hear people saying, ‘Wait a minute, you’re a mom, you have a 16-year-old at home, and you’re just going to leave her to fend for herself?” she said.

“You just have to get to a point where you’re kind of immune to the judgment and don’t care what other people think.”

The key, she said, is to know and accept oneself.

“When you become comfortable in your own skin, you’re able to live your life for yourself,” she said. “When you’re able to live authentically to who you are, you are able to give in so many more ways to your community, to your family, to the world.”

When her daughter graduated from high school in 2018, Borgmann left Nebraska again — this time for good. She relocated to North Carolina, where she lived in a tiny house community. She later shoved off in a 33-foot RV and paid for necessities by taking a job at an Amazon distribution center. She prefers not to stay in one place for long, and she now lives in a small town in the northwest corner of South Carolina.

She thinks her vagabonding approach to life is worth sharing, especially with people close to her.

“For my kids, I hope I’m giving them the realization that the world is bigger than Nebraska,” she said. “That you can go anywhere, and you can do anything, and you need to believe in yourself that you can do that.”

“Discovering My Gypsy Soul” is a real-time reckoning with her insecurities and the societal pressures that tell her to be something she’s not. Before writing the book, she wouldn’t have considered herself a “gypsy soul.” But the Zac Brown lyric kept repeating in her head.

“Gotta gypsy soul to blame, and I was born for leavin’.”

“I came home and started writing that day, and the first draft of my book was done in seven days,” she said. “It literally just poured out of me.”

Her next step is to take her nomadic life full time. She hopes to turn her blog — GypsyWander — into a career endeavor, helping other people discover who they are and live their most fulfilling lives.

“It’s just kind of evolving, but it all started because of the book,” she said.

This weekend, Borgmann will make a rare return to Nebraska to visit old friends and to sign a few paperbacks. Who knows how long she’ll stay. Not knowing what comes next is the most exciting part.

“Just let whatever happens happen and enjoy the ride,” she said. “Don’t expect something grand to happen, and you will see all the grand little things.”

Borgmann’s book signings will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Francie & Finch (130 S 13th St. in Lincoln) and on Sunday at the Valparaiso Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Borgmann will also speak during the Raymond Central Writers Symposium on Sunday afternoon from 12:30-4 p.m. at Pine Crest Farms Bed and Breakfast. Text 402-560-6239 to RSVP.