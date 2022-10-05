Val Library to host first ‘Pooch Parade’ this Saturday

VALPARAISO – Downtown Valparaiso is often home to the village’s largest gatherings, like Christmas tree lightings, movie nights and the Val Days parade.

This weekend, a new kind of parade will make its way around the Valparaiso town square. In honor of Clifford the Big Red Dog’s 60th birthday, Valparaiso Library Director Debi Woodburn is calling all canines to the first ever Valparaiso Halloween Pooch Parade, which is just what it sounds like.

At 10:15 on Saturday morning, costumed dogs will embark on a short trot around the Valparaiso town square, circling the block two times.

“People have called me and said, ‘Well, my dog’s kind of old, I don’t know if he can make it around,’” Woodburn said. “I said, ‘Well, he could rest along the way!’”

Members of the Valparaiso American Legion Post 371 and the Raymond Central cheer team will lead the parade. After the two laps, awards will be given to the dog with the best costume, the most unique costume and the best costume pairing between a pup and their parent.

“I’m really looking forward to it, because I’m just an animal lover anyway,” Woodburn said. “It should be really fun.”

Woodburn herself will be dressed up with her blond pup, Terry, in Batman garb. She said the plan is to have dogs spaced out in the parade, specifically for dogs like Terry who tend to get excited around crowds of pooches and people.

“He’ll need a little space because he’ll be wanting to go up and love everybody there,” Woodburn said.

The end result should be a mix of fun and puppy pandemonium.

“Maybe a little of both, but that’s okay,” Woodburn said.

After the parade, Woodburn will read from an enlarged Clifford the Big Red Dog book to children in the Valparaiso park.

Registration for the parade will begin at 9 a.m., and participants will list their name and their dog’s name. Dog parents will be given numbers like those used in running races, with a big paw print below the digits.

The event also doubles as a fundraiser for the Valparaiso Library. The parade is free, but guests will have the option to drop donations in a bucket.

“It’s just another thing to try and have some fun in the community with the library involved,” Woodburn said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.