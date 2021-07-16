Val Juniors stay in winners bracket

ASHLAND – The Valparaiso Junior Legion baseball team stayed in the winner’s bracket after two wins in the Class B Area 2 Tournament in Ashland.

Valparaiso beat the Ashland Bluejays 9-0 in the first round on Friday night at Jack Anderson Ball Park. Luke Leedom was on the mound for Valparaiso. In five innings, he surrendered no runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one.

The game was a scoreless tie until the fifth inning, when Valparaiso plated six runs. Mason Kreikemeier, Leedom, Alex Pierce and Rylan Stover were credited with RBIs in the inning.

Valparaiso hitters connected at total of 11 times at the plate. Pierce, Stover, and Kreikemeier each had two hits. Three players stole bases, with Kreikemeier leading the team with two.

After rain delays on Saturday, the tournament resumed and Valparaiso defeated Arlington 6-1 to continue to advance in the winner’s bracket.

Valparaiso started scoring in the second inning when Leedom had an RBI on a ground out. The Juniors added four more runs in the third inning when DenHartog, Kreikemeier and Leedom drove in runs.