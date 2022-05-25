Val Days to return bigger and better in 2022

VALPARAISO – The annual Valparaiso Days community celebration will return to the Saunders County village in full force for the weekend of June 3, with events beginning on Friday evening and taking place throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Festivities kick off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the third annual Road Rally, which pairs poker and a scavenger hunt. Cars leave from Val Tavern between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Youth baseball scrimmages will start at 6 p.m., and a fireworks show will follow around nightfall.

“Some people come just for the fireworks on Friday, usually hang around at the bars and give us some business,” said Valparaiso Days organizer Dan Homes.

He said there are a handful of new events taking place Saturday, including a cornhole tournament, a “Run Walk Ride” event put on by the Valparaiso VFW, a childrens’ crafts session at the Valparaiso Public Library and an outdoor polka dance with music performed by former Raymond Central High School band director Kevin Koopmann of rural Ceresco.

“He’s really liked around the area,” Homes said. “I think he’ll pull in a pretty good crowd. He’s very talented.”

Other Saturday events include duck races on a spillway near Valparaiso’s water tower, a wine and beer tasting event sponsored by Valparaiso’s Knights of Columbus council, a GPS treasure hunt throughout the village and a movie night at the Valparaiso ball fields.

The night is capped off with the street dance outside of Harry’s Tavern, beginning at 9 p.m. with music from rock band SwitchBak.

Homes said SwitchBak played a street dance in Valparaiso nearly a decade ago and received a great turnout.

The polka dance is one of the weekend’s several events meant to recognize the community’s Czech roots. There’s a “Czech Dancers” event on Sunday afternoon, as well as the traditional “steakettes” dinner at the Valparaiso Legion Hall that evening.

“We’re a Czech community,” Homes said. “We’d like to call it ‘Czech Fest.’ Maybe one day we actually will.”

The parade on Sunday afternoon rallies the community outdoors for a final climactic event, featuring floats from Valparaiso Rural Fire and Rescue, local businesses, youth organizations and more. The parade’s grand marshal is World War II veteran John Albin, and Homes said both Albin and his family will be honored. Albin will also drive in the parade in the Valparaiso Legion’s red, white and blue Ford Model T.

“There’s getting to be so few of the World War II veterans around, and we just decided that this was a good year for John to take the limelight,” Homes said.

The parade’s theme is “United We Stand,” which Homes said is in reference to Albin’s service in the military, as well as a need for community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just need to kind of all stick together,” Homes said.

That community-mindedness is one of the overarching themes of each Valparaiso Days, Homes said, and the festival is an opportunity to showcase the village’s businesses and give its people a chance to demonstrate their unique talents.

“We kind of all come together on one weekend and support each other and be friends and show all these other people why they need to move to Val,” Homes said.

He thinks there’s an event to suit just about anyone’s interests.

“If you’ve never been to Valparaiso before, it’s a fun time. Take a look at our schedule, find an event that you’d like and give it a try.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.