Two months in: Nebraska schools face many COVID-19 obstacles

Libal said he attributes the students’ actions to the day-to-day education on why masks are important and the experiences from the previous school year. He explained that the students know that a level of normalcy can be maintained by wearing masks so they can keep going to school and participating in their extracurriculars.

“In a smaller school district like ours, our kids kind of participate in multiple things, and that can tend to be pretty important to those kids,” Libal said. “If you want to keep your marching band going or if you want to keep softball going or FBLA, we want to keep those activities going, it’s important that we mask up.”

Quick said she wishes this were the case in Alliance so that she and her team could be at the homecoming festivities. As she sits in quarantine, she is once again frustrated. Quick said she understands that Unzicker is trying his best.

But what she doesn't understand is the school board. Quick said she feels that it was a careless decision that is putting herself, her fellow teachers, her team and other students at risk.