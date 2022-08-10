Tvrdy optimistic heading into first year as Mustangs Head Coach

RAYMOND- After back-to-back winning seasons, the Raymond Central Volleyball Team looks to keep the progression of their program going under the new leadership of Kelly Tvrdy. She comes to the program after being the Head Coach at Aquinas Catholic in David City for the last two years.

“I was previously the Head Coach at Aquinas Catholic in David City,” Tvrdy said. “I live here in Ceresco, so I was commuting a long way. A teaching position and a coaching position opened up at Raymond Central, so I felt it was a great opportunity to work with the girls in my own town where I live and make an impact within my own community.”

In two years leading the Monarchs, she finished with a record of 21-41 overall. She looks to take the knowledge she learned from coaching at a small Class D school and apply it to her current program Raymond Central which will be C1 this year.

“I thought Aquinas was a terrific job and I loved it there,” Rezac said. “I felt at home there and the community was great. It was a smaller class being Class D for girls, so I had about 19 girls out compared to upper 20 possibly 30 at Raymond Central. I think being able to work with a small amount of girls was a great opportunity to hone in on skills and reach everybody on the court. I learned a lot from my first two years from failures and successes and it really helped me decide what I wanted to bring into Raymond Central.”

This year the Mustangs will have a young team with lots of new starters, after losing Emaree Harris, Autumn Haislet, Makenna Gehle, and Hannah Kile to graduation. Because of this, Tvrdy took an approach of not wanting to know where the returning girls played on the court last season. She wanted to try and get her own feel to where she believes each girl can make the most impact on the court.

“I kinda told my assistant coaches that I didn’t want to know what their positions were in the past quite yet, that way I could get a feel for their skills and what I thought were strengths and weaknesses for each player and as a team.”

This summer the Mustangs have been focusing on working from the ground up on their skills on the court. From what Tvrdy has seen, she is very excited about this young squad coming into this season.

“We really worked in summer camp on breaking down skills to the very minimum and building from there,” Tvrdy said. “That helped us in getting an idea on what we saw for talent and where we would put girls. I am very impressed with their work ethic and a lot of the girls showed up consistently to the weight room over the summer. I think we have a lot of good athletes and I am excited to see how the girls do this season.”

This year a young Raymond Central squad will start the year off with a matchup against Hastings St. Cecilia who was a qualifier in Class C2 last season. Other tough opponents include Lincoln Lutheran who was the state champ in Class C1 a year ago and Syracuse who was a state qualifier in Class C1 last season.

“I know we lost a lot of starters from last year so it’s going to be a fairly young team,” Tvrdy said. “However I don’t see that as a weakness. The girls work very hard and are confident on the court. I want to instill making the little things the bigger things and getting the girls to breakdown step by step each skill.”

On top of living in Ceresco, Tvrdy is no stranger to the Saunders County Community as a 2015 graduate of Bishop Neumann High School where she was a member of the volleyball team.