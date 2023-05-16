WAVERLY – The Raymond Central track teams competed in an ultra-competitive B-3 District Meet on May 9 at Waverly. Taking seventh place with 24 points were the Mustang boys and the girls got ninth place with four points.

Kicking off the scoring for Raymond Central on the boys side was Gavin Gehle in the triple jump. He took home a first place finish with a personal record jump of 42-01.25 to qualify for state.

Getting second place and punching his ticket to Burke in the 300 meter hurdles was Reid Otto. The sophomore was able to get to the line in a PR time of 41.80.

For the Mustang girls, their only qualifier was in the 200 meter dash with freshman Taylor Kopeky. She got fourth place in a PR of 26.98 and got into state on a qualifying time.

Adding another medal in the 110 meter hurdles for Raymond Central was Otto. He got fifth place with a time of 16.50.

Otto was also able to set a PR in the high jump after clearing 5-11. That was good enough to get fifth place overall.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Landon Lubischer, Preston Lubischer, Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda got fifth place after posting a time of 8:42.94.

Just missing out on medaling for the girls in seventh place in the long jump and high jump were Madelyn Lubischer and Kamarin Simmons, respectively. Madelyn Lubischer jumped 16-04 in the long jump and Simmons cleared 4-10 in the high jump.

Taking seventh in the 4x100 meter relay for the Mustang girls were Sava Hitz, Lubischer, Simmons and Taylor Kopeky with a time of 53.49.

Gehle, Otto and Kopeky all competed on May 17 at the Class B State Track Meet at Omaha Burke. Finals for the 200 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles will be on May 18.

The rest of the results for Raymond Central from the B-3 District Track Meet can be found below.

B-3 District Meet

Boys 100 M Dash- 23. Tavion Johnson, 12.38; 24. Elijah Ehlers, 12.48; Dain Wilson, 12.78

Girls 100 M Dash- 10. Madelyn Lubischer, 13.36; 20. Sava Hitz, 13.78

Boys 200 M Dash- 14. Gavin Gehle, 24.05; 28. Tavion Johnson, 26.34

Boys 400 M Dash- 14. Pete Nacke, 56.38

Girls 400 M Dash- 14. Mady Ayres, 1:10.29; 20. Olivia Svoboda, 1:16.21

Boys 800 M Run- 13. Wyatt Svoboda, 2:12.86

Boy 1,600 M Run- 9. Landon Lubischer, 4:59.80

Boys 3,200 M Run- 8. Cole Dubas, 10:51.51

Girls 110 M Hurdles- 14. Anya Yashenko, 18.91; 16. Kamarin Simmons, 19.08; 19. Vika Novoselov, 19.63

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 11. Preston Lubischer, 46.80

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 13. Madelyn Lubischer, 54.01; 14. Anya Yashenko, 54.27; 15. Vika Novoselov, 54.89

Boys Shot Put- 17. Carson Tice, 36-07.75

Girls Shot Put- 17. Bella Thornburg, 28-07.50; 22. Quincy Cotter, 25-05.50; 25. Alli Miller, 23-00.25

Boys Discus- 22. Parker Ayres, 101-01; 24. Carson Tice, 92-10

Girls Discus- 13. Quincy Cotter, 86-03; 15. Alli Miller, 83-08; 16. Bella Thornburg, 83-06

Boys High Jump- 5. Reid Otto, 5-11; 9. Preston Lubischer, 5-07

Boys Long Jump- 9. Gavin Gehle, 20-00.50; 18. Isaak Fredrickson, 18-11.75; 22. Dain Wilson, 17-09.50

Girls Long Jump- 13. Adelyn Heiss, 15-03

Girls Triple Jump- 10. Adelyn Heiss, 31-00.25