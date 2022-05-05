Tejada earns top award at Cornhusker State Trapshoot

DONIPHAN- Janice Tejeda of the Ashland 4-H Trapshooting Team earned one of the top awards for ladies at the 2022 Cornhusker State Trapshoot at the Nebraska State Trapshooting Grounds on May 29 and 30. The Ashland-Greenwood senior took home first place in Seniors HOA Ladies with 124 clays hit out of 150 over a two day stretch.

“It’s really exciting to see that she won that award,” Ashland 4-H Trap Head Coach Chuck Schulte said. “She has had an excellent year and she shoots well. For her to compete well all year and finish the season in a top spot is remarkable and awesome.”

On top of winning Seniors HOA Ladies, she also got second place in Seniors 16’s Ladies by shooting 73 out of 75 targets.

To put it in perspective how well Tejeda did, there were 1,500 high schoolers who competed from across the state. It was definitely a great way to go out as a senior.

Winning the HOA Individual gold and the Cornhusker Cup was Mason Gerdes of Raymond Central. He ended up connecting with 136 targets.

Gerdes also took second place in the Senior Handicap Individual competition. He finished with 65 clays hit.

Winning the top Senior Handicap Ladies team was Raymond Central Gold with a score of 607. The Raymond Central Blue Team took fourth place with a 604 in the Senior Handicap.

In the Juniors Tournament on Thursday, the Ashland 4-H trap team had the best Juniors Ladies Team in the state. Addison Rist, Lille Ludlow, Ella Stofer, Riley Ruff, and Ellie Porter shot 411 clays out of 500.

Taking first and third place in the Juniors Ladies was Sara Thiellen and Lillee Ludlow. Thiellen won with a score of 95 out of 100 and Ludlow shot 93 out of 100 targets.

In the junior 4H Team division Mason McClellan, Kade Brauckmuller, Thiellen, Linden Behney, and Beau Smith got third. They connected on 452 out of 500 clays.

Brauckmuller added to his medal collection by also placing in the Junior Individual. He got eighth place overall with 96 out of 100 targets hit.

“We are proud of our youth,” Shulte said. “They work hard and they practice hard. They competed well all year and were very fortunate to have experienced and seasoned members of our club who are also very competitive.”