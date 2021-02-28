Tabitha promotes Egr

LINCOLN – Nonprofit Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, has promoted Susie Egr to vice president of business development. In this position, Egr provides oversight of business growth, development goals, community partnerships and market expansion opportunities for all Tabitha service lines.

Egr previously served as the director of development for the Tabitha Foundation. She has over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, sales and management and brings these skills to this new position. She is dedicated to supporting her community by providing education and resources for others through Ollie’s Mission; a philanthropic fundraiser for Batten Disease, inspired by her son, Oliver, and his diagnosis.

“Susie is passionate about building meaningful relationships with others,” shared Tabitha Chief Operating Officer Katie Lechner. “She is continuously collaborating with peers to ensure quality is at the forefront and that Tabitha delivers exceptional care. She is focused on finding customized solutions and optimizing processes to help meet the needs of the community. Tabitha is grateful to have her leading this team.”