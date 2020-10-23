Students gain experience in play

WAYNE – Wayne State College presented the sometimes scandalous, always hilarious, comedy The Underpants Oct. 8 to 11 in the Black Box Theatre. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns and venue limitations, performances were offered to a limited audience only.

Prior to production, the WSC Theatre Program outlined proactive steps to protect students while offering a meaningful learning experience. Actors performed behind barriers, with masks, and at a safe distance from viewers who were also masked and socially distanced.

The Underpants cast included Braden Kern of Ashland and Collin Hain of David City. Mollie M. Young, adjunct professor of theatre at WSC, directed the 90-minute production. Technical director was Brian Begley, assistant professor of communication arts.

Tessa Masek of Wahoo was an assistant stage managers. The crew included Maria Ostry of Bruno, Amanda Stuhr of Bellwood and Masek.

For more information, contact Young at moyoung1@wsc.edu.