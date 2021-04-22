Students experience learning growth despite pandemic

RAYMOND – Raymond Central School District teachers are celebrating. Not because the end of the school year is just a month away, but because the district has seen unexpected growth in learning from its students this year.
“Seeing some of these numbers and sharing it with staff today, there were some celebrations because we saw growth in a year where everyone said we couldn’t see growth,” Activities Director and Assistant Principal Brian Gralheer told the Raymond Central Schools Board of Education during the April 14 meeting.
Gralheer was at the meeting to discuss MAP Growth results for third through 10th grade students from fall 2020 to spring 2021 in subjects like math, reading and science.
The growth summary report shows diamonds representing goals above each grade level with the intention that the bars on the bar chart eat the diamond to meet the goal. The bars represent the overall RIT growth, which is based on scores for assessments, for each grade level since fall 2020. This report solely focused on growth.
While the growth report was a reason to celebrate for staff, it was also incomplete because of the minimal data they had due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting with quarantine and remote learning issues.
Along with the summary report, Gralheer also presented the data on a scatter plot that represents where each individual student landed based on the assessment, which occurs both in the fall and spring. This report shows both growth and achievement.
“If they are in the upper quadrant, I can check on this and go give the student a high five because that’s awesome,” Gralheer said. “They need to know that. They need to know we look at this data.”
A student could fall under low achievement and high growth in the top left quadrant, low achievement and low growth in the bottom left quadrant, high achievement and low growth in the bottom right quadrant and high achievement and high growth in the top right quadrant.
For example, in sixth grade the district saw more low growth in math, but in reading the grade saw more of both high achievement and high growth based on how many plots fell in each quadrant.
“In a year where like this, masks, protocols, this and that, where the focus is taken almost entirely off of education sometimes, our teachers, our students were resilient,” Gralheer said “Our teachers worked extremely hard.”
“Congratulations, that’s awesome,” said Board Member Brad Breitkreutz.
During open forum, the board also heard from teacher and Raymond Central Education Association (RCEA) President Carolyn Enevoldsen, who thanked the school board for their support throughout the school year and highlighted the hard work the teaching staff has done based on the MAP results.
Enevoldsen requested that the board consider recognizing teachers by forgiving one to two of contract days that need to be made up due to the five snow days.
“It will be highly evident that our teachers have done a stellar job in making sure our students have bridged the achievement gap we were anticipating due to COVID,” Enevoldsen.
Later in the meeting, the board discussed the proposal by Enevoldsen and ultimately tabled the matter until the May meeting. Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel said until they are able to set a schedule for the five days after students get out on May 14, they won’t be able to approve any forgiveness.
Because of snow days as well as issues with COVID, Joel said the district hasn’t been able to have those professional conversations needed throughout the school year.
“I would agree with everything that has been said today,” Joel said. “I think our teachers have worked extremely hard in an unprecedented year and if we can make it work with the work that we know that we have started to schedule, I think everybody wants this school year to be over.”