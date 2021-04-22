Students experience learning growth despite pandemic

RAYMOND – Raymond Central School District teachers are celebrating. Not because the end of the school year is just a month away, but because the district has seen unexpected growth in learning from its students this year.

“Seeing some of these numbers and sharing it with staff today, there were some celebrations because we saw growth in a year where everyone said we couldn’t see growth,” Activities Director and Assistant Principal Brian Gralheer told the Raymond Central Schools Board of Education during the April 14 meeting.

Gralheer was at the meeting to discuss MAP Growth results for third through 10th grade students from fall 2020 to spring 2021 in subjects like math, reading and science.

The growth summary report shows diamonds representing goals above each grade level with the intention that the bars on the bar chart eat the diamond to meet the goal. The bars represent the overall RIT growth, which is based on scores for assessments, for each grade level since fall 2020. This report solely focused on growth.

While the growth report was a reason to celebrate for staff, it was also incomplete because of the minimal data they had due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting with quarantine and remote learning issues.