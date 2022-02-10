Strong third quarter powers Wildcats over Bobcats

COUNCIL BLUFFS- For the past several games, offense has been hard to come by for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team. They were finally able to get their offense to click in the third against Iowa School for the Deaf on Jan. 31, and it resulted in a 41-30 victory for the Wildcats.
"We struggled to get stops and make shots in the first half,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We had quality looks that just didn't fall. We were more aggressive on defense in the second half and did a better job of moving the ball and getting looks in the paint. We had a really good third quarter and we're able to get Zephan going. His 13 points got us going in the right direction.”
The game was very close between Cedar Bluffs and the Bobcats in the first half, but it always seemed ISD was one step ahead of the Wildcats. They outscored Cedar Bluffs 8-6 in the first and 10-9 in the second on their way to taking an 18-15 halftime lead.
The Wildcats offense exploded with 17 points in the third quarter. Up 29-24, Zephan Kluthe was able to connect on a three-pointer at the buzzer that put Cedar Bluffs up 32-24.
Layne Willis pushed the lead to ten points in the fourth at 34-24 with a layup. From there, Cedar Bluffs was able to cruise to the 11 point victory.
Pulling down 38 boards in the game was the Wildcats, compared to just 32 rebounds by the Bobcats. Cedar Bluffs also had 12 steals in the victory.
Kluthe led the Wildcats with 20 points. Seven points were scored by Willis, Jacob Ishmiel had six, and Schwarz, Sam Blanck, Hayden Lembke, and Adrian Bollman finished with two points.
Cedar Bluffs didn’t get the same results in a 47-35 loss to St. Edward on the road on Feb. 4. After outscoring the Beavers 10-7 in the first, St. Edward flipped the script with 40 points in the final three quarters, compared to just 25 points for the Wildcats.
"We dug ourselves into a hole at the end of the third,” Larsen said. “The boys responded to start the fourth but we weren't able to consistently get stops when we needed them. We had too many costly turnovers in the fourth and missed some open looks when we had a chance to cut into their lead late in the game. This was a game of runs, and unfortunately, they made the last run when it mattered and the game got away from us."
It was Kluthe who once again led Cedar Bluffs offense with 15 points. Also in double figures was Mason Christiansen with 14 points, both Lembke and Reese Hunt scored three, and Blanck finished with two points.
The Wildcats faced one of their tougher opponents of the season when they took on Class D-2 No. 2 Parkview Christian at home on Feb. 5.
The Patriots jumped out to a 25-2 lead in the first and couldn’t be stopped after that as they cruised to a 69-12 win. Cedar Bluffs only shot 12% from the field in the contest and 10% from three.
"We came out with little energy and had no answer for their physicality,” Larsen said. “They have great length and are very athletic. When you face a team of their caliber, you have to take great care of the basketball, and we failed to do that. In basketball, you either win or you learn. Hopefully, we learn from this game and come out with more urgency and intensity in our next game."
Scoring four points to lead the Wildcats was Christensen. Both Hunt and Camden Patyk dropped in three points, and Kluthe finished with two points.
This week Cedar Bluffs has one home game against Elba. They play the Bluejays at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.