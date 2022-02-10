Strong third quarter powers Wildcats over Bobcats

COUNCIL BLUFFS- For the past several games, offense has been hard to come by for the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team. They were finally able to get their offense to click in the third against Iowa School for the Deaf on Jan. 31, and it resulted in a 41-30 victory for the Wildcats.

"We struggled to get stops and make shots in the first half,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We had quality looks that just didn't fall. We were more aggressive on defense in the second half and did a better job of moving the ball and getting looks in the paint. We had a really good third quarter and we're able to get Zephan going. His 13 points got us going in the right direction.”

The game was very close between Cedar Bluffs and the Bobcats in the first half, but it always seemed ISD was one step ahead of the Wildcats. They outscored Cedar Bluffs 8-6 in the first and 10-9 in the second on their way to taking an 18-15 halftime lead.

The Wildcats offense exploded with 17 points in the third quarter. Up 29-24, Zephan Kluthe was able to connect on a three-pointer at the buzzer that put Cedar Bluffs up 32-24.